Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Coco Gauff rolls on in Auckland; Tyrrell Hatton fires 62 during second round of The Sentry; Tyrrell Hatton fires 62 during second round of The Sentry and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Panthers defeat Knights for 6th straight win

Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Sam Bennett also scored and Brandon Montour added two assists for Florida, which scored three times on the power play while extending its win streak to a season-high six games.

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche take on streaking Panthers

Nathan MacKinnon was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013, is a seven-time All-Star and has won a Stanley Cup. He has done everything possible on the ice to help his team win, but he has never won a Hart Trophy as the league MVP. That might change this year.

NBA-Cuban tells Mavericks employees of plan to pay out $35M in bonuses

Mark Cuban has informed Dallas Mavericks employees that the team will pay out a total of more than $35 million in bonuses following the billionaire's sale of his majority stake in the franchise, ESPN reported on Friday. In November it was reported that Cuban intended to sell his majority stake to Miriam Adelson and her family, the largest shareholders of casino operator Las Vegas Sands, while Cuban would retain a stake and stay on to run basketball operations.

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff rolls on in Auckland

Top seed Coco Gauff continued her dominant run at the ASB Classic with a 6-1, 6-1 win over France's Varvara Gracheva in the semifinals Friday in Auckland, New Zealand. Gauff needed less than an hour to take care of Gracheva. Gauff has not lost a set in the tournament.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield 'full go' with playoff spot on the line

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield received the green light to play in Sunday's must-win game against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield avoided serious injury after taking a late hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, and head coach Todd Bowles said his quarterback will play Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

Tyrrell Hatton fires 62 during second round of The Sentry

Tyrrell Hatton eagled his final hole in spectacular fashion to polish off an 11-under 62 and match the early clubhouse lead during the second round of The Sentry on Friday in Maui, Hawaii. Hatton tore through the Plantation Course at Kapalua with the low round of the tournament thus far. The Englishman is tied at 15-under 131 with Brendon Todd and South Korea's Sungjae Im with the second round still in progress.

Key pieces rejoin Bulls as Hornets wrap up road trip

Injured starters Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic might as well be labeled the cavalry for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have lost three of five without Vucevic (groin) entering Friday's visit from the Charlotte Hornets and have been treading water with LaVine sidelined with right foot inflammation since late November. Both former All-Stars were cleared to return on a minutes restriction on Friday just as the high mileage of life without them was setting in for Chicago's veterans.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence game-time decision at Tennessee

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially questionable to play Sunday at Tennessee with the AFC South division on the line for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seeking a repeat of the division title, the Jaguars (9-7) expect Lawrence to be a game-time decision, head coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

NCAA-Washington to face Michigan for National Championship in clash of undefeated teams

Washington quarterback Michael Penix will lead a lethal Huskies passing attack against fellow undefeated team Michigan in the most anticipated National Championship game in recent memory on Monday in Texas. Penix has been college football's leading passer the last two seasons as the Heisman Trophy runner-up has transformed Washington (14-0) into an offensive juggernaut.

Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort

Rafael Nadal went to Australia planning to play in the upcoming Australian Open, but he cast some doubt about that Friday. Nadal lost to Australian Jordan Thompson on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International in a three-set marathon that lasted almost 3 1/2 hours. Afterward, the Spanish legend said he is "not 100 percent sure of anything" because of discomfort in his left hip that he experienced during the match.

