Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors forward Green reinstated after 12-game suspension; Report: Ravens DT Michael Pierce agrees to 2-year extension and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Texans clinch playoff berth by holding off Colts

C.J. Stroud threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night and the Houston Texans stopped the Indianapolis Colts on a late drive to secure a 23-19 win in Indianapolis and a spot in the AFC playoffs next weekend. Devin Singletary's tie-breaking 3-yard run up the middle snapped a 17-17 tie with 6:20 left in the game. Houston (10-7) completed an improbable journey from the second overall pick in last year's draft to the postseason, thanks to Stroud and first-year coach DeMeco Ryans.

NBA-Warriors forward Green reinstated after 12-game suspension

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been reinstated following his suspension for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in mid-December, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Saturday. During the suspension, which began on Dec. 14 and resulted in Green missing 12 games, the Warriors forward completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players, according to the league.

NHL roundup: Connor Bedard hurt as Blackhawks fall to Devils

Michael McLeod scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:04 left Friday night for the host New Jersey Devils, who overcame a pair of one-goal deficits to beat the undermanned Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in Newark, N.J. Jason Dickinson and Boris Katchouk scored for the Blackhawks, who completed a winless five-game road trip (0-4-1) and played the last 49-plus minutes without Connor Bedard after the star rookie was leveled in the open ice by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

Flyers continue to thrive short-handed, edge Flames

Travis Konecny scored the game-winner and Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers edged the visiting Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. Sean Couturier had the other goal and Carter Hart made 22 saves as the Flyers, who halted a four-game skid, won for just the second time in eight games.

Report: Ravens DT Michael Pierce agrees to 2-year extension

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $7.5 million, ESPN reported on Saturday. Pierce, 31, was slated to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Sam Reinhart's hat trick helps Panthers sail by Avalanche

Sam Reinhart scored three goals to notch his seventh career hat trick, Carter Verhaeghe had two goals, and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 8-4 in Denver on Saturday for their seventh straight win. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists and Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Kevin Stenlund also scored goals for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov had four assists in his 700th career NHL game, Evan Rodrigues and Gustav Forsling had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky turned away 23 shots

Ice hockey-PWHL breaks professional women's hockey attendance record

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) game between host Minnesota and Montreal on Saturday set an attendance record for the most-watched professional women's ice hockey game with 13,316 people at Xcel Energy Center, the league said. The record crowd, which came five days after the PWHL held its first game, easily outnumbered the 8,318 fans on Tuesday who watched the clash between Montreal and hosts Ottawa in the inaugural game for both clubs.

Steelers clip Ravens, keep playoff hopes alive

Mason Rudolph connected with Diontae Johnson for a go-ahead 71-yard touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers took one step closer to a playoff berth by beating the host Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in their regular-season finale on Saturday night. Rudolph completed 18 of 20 passes for 152 yards, and Najee Harris racked up 112 yards and a rushing touchdown on 26 carries for Pittsburgh, which outgained Baltimore 289-224 amid pouring rain.

Report: Jaguars to activate WR Christian Kirk off IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to activate wide receiver Christian Kirk off injured reserve prior to Sunday's game versus the host Tennessee Titans, NFL Network reported on Saturday. Kirk, who has been sidelined since undergoing core muscle surgery, remains questionable and is a game-time decision Sunday. He began his 21-day practice window on Wednesday.

Blackhawks put Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) on IR

The Chicago Blackhawks placed star rookie Connor Bedard and fellow forward Nick Foligno on injured reserve Saturday. Bedard sustained a fractured jaw Friday following a big hit from New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway during the first period of the Devils' 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks.

(With inputs from agencies.)