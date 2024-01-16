Sports News Roundup: Joel Embiid returns, carries 76ers past Rockets; Mallory Swanson signs record $2M contract with Red Stars and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics maintain mastery of Raptors

Jayson Tatum had 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 105-96 Monday night. Jrue Holiday added 22 points and seven assists for the Celtics, who have defeated the Raptors in eight consecutive meetings. Derrick White contributed 22 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points, and Al Horford put up 10 points and 11 rebounds as Boston won for the third time in four games overall.

Soccer-Messi named FIFA player of 2023, Spain's Bonmati wins women's award

Argentine Lionel Messi retained the FIFA men's player of the year trophy on Monday, beating Manchester City's treble-winning Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and France's Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to the award. Spain's 2023 World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati was voted the best women's player of the year.

NHL roundup: Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury moves into 2nd in career wins

Marc-Andre Fleury surpassed Patrick Roy for sole possession of second place in NHL history with 552 career victories as the Minnesota Wild earned a 5-0 win over the visiting New York Islanders on Monday evening in Saint Paul, Minn. Fleury stopped all 21 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season and the 74th of his career. With his 552nd win, he now trails only Martin Brodeur, who is No. 1 all-time with 691 victories.

Report: Eagles C Jason Kelce tells teammates he's retiring

Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce told his teammates that he is retiring after 13 NFL seasons, ESPN reported Tuesday morning. The news comes on the heels of the Eagles' unceremonious exit from the postseason, a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card game on Monday night.

Rugby-Wales wing Rees-Zammit quits rugby to play American Football

Louis Rees-Zammit is an absentee from Wales’ Six Nations Championship squad after quitting rugby union to play American Football, a shock for coach Warren Gatland as he named his squad on Tuesday. Rees-Zammit, 22, will join the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP) and turn his back on rugby, a massive blow to Gatland to lose a versatile player who would likely have been a key figure for the next decade.

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid returns, carries 76ers past Rockets

Joel Embiid had 41 points and 10 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers over the Houston Rockets 124-115 on Monday. Embiid had missed seven of the past nine games, including the past three, due to knee and ankle injuries. He returned Monday to produce his 17th straight game with at least 30 points and his 16th in a row with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. In addition, Embiid reached the 40-point mark for the seventh time this season.

Mallory Swanson signs record $2M contract with Red Stars

Mallory Swanson entered free agency for the first time and cashed in with a record-breaking contract with the Chicago Red Stars worth a reported $2 million including a fifth-year option. Swanson, a popular United States women's national team striker, was acquired by Chicago in 2021 in a trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC, becomes the highest-paid player in NWSL. Her contract exceeds the previous standard-setting agreement between the Houston Dash and winger Maria Sanchez. The Mexican international signed a three-year contract through free agency reportedly worth $1.5 million.

Lakers put an end to Thunder win streak

Anthony Davis scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and LeBron James added 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers found their winning touch with a 112-105 victory Monday over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. Austin Reaves scored 15 points and D'Angelo Russell added 14, in another turn as backcourt partners, as the Lakers won for the third time in their last nine games. Reaves and Russell were starting guards together for the second consecutive game after last being partnered on Nov. 8.

Casper Ruud cruises to sweep at Australian Open

Eleventh-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud wasted little time in the oppressive heat, downing Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday (Australia time) at the Australian Open in Melbourne. It took Ruud just over two hours to oust Ramos-Vinolas, who had just two aces to Ruud's 11. Ruud also saved all four break points he faced and won 34 of 41 first-service points.

Jimmy Butler returns to guide Heat past Nets in OT

Jimmy Butler scored 31 points in a successful return from a sprained toe and hit the go-ahead free throws with 11.8 seconds left in overtime as the Miami Heat outlasted the struggling Brooklyn Nets for a 96-95 victory Monday night in New York. In his first action since Dec. 30 following a seven-game absence, Butler helped the Heat earn their third straight win and showed little effects from the injury. He scored 21 in the second half and overtime after the Heat scored 31 points in the opening 24 minutes for their lowest half all season.

