Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Gauff fells Frech to reach first Melbourne quarter-final; Tennis-Gauff fells Frech to reach first Melbourne quarter-final and more

Joel Embiid stays hot as 76ers hold off Hornets

Joel Embiid's 33 points and 10 rebounds lifted the Philadelphia 76ers to a 97-89 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Tobias Harris posted 21 points and Tyrese Maxey added 16 points and eight assists for the 76ers, who have a five-game winning streak.

Canucks pull away late vs. slumping Maple Leafs

Conor Garland had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday night. Nils Hoglander also scored twice, both in the first six minutes of the game, for the Canucks. J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each added a goal and an assist. Quinn Hughes added three assists and Teddy Blueger had two assists.

Roope Hintz scores twice, leads Stars past Devils

Roope Hintz scored twice to reach 20 goals for the third straight season, Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves against his former team and the Dallas Stars cruised to a 6-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night in Newark, N.J. Hintz scored two of Dallas' three goals in the second period and notched his fourth multi-goal game of the season to help the Stars bounce back from Thursday's 5-1 loss in Philadelphia. Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal while Matt Duchene also scored in the second.

Blues silence Capitals to end winless streak

Jordan Binnington stopped 18 shots for his 14th career shutout as the St. Louis Blues blanked the Washington Capitals 3-0 on Saturday in the back half of a home-and-home series. The Blues avenged their 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday night in Washington D.C.

Tennis-Clinical Sabalenka strides into Melbourne quarter-finals

Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in dominant fashion on Sunday when she swept past American Amanda Anisimova with a clinical 6-3 6-2 victory on Margaret Court Arena. The top remaining seed after Saturday's early exit for world number one Iga Swiatek, Sabalenka's biggest enemy has often been her own emotions but she continued to keep them strictly under control to reach the last eight without dropping a set.

Bruins hang 9 goals on Habs in easy victory

Danton Heinen recorded his first career hat trick as the Boston Bruins cruised to a 9-4 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. The Bruins scored at least twice in each period, ending the night with a four-goal third to run their point streak to eight games (5-0-3).

Damian Lillard steps up to lead Bucks past Pistons

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 45 points and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 141-135 Saturday afternoon. Lillard also supplied 11 assists and six rebounds, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Brook Lopez contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Khris Middleton chipped in 17 points.

Tennis-Gauff fells Frech to reach first Melbourne quarter-final

Fourth seed Coco Gauff reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Pole Magdalena Frech. The U.S. Open champion, who has yet to drop a set at the Melbourne Park major this year, broke the unseeded Frech in the opening game at a chilly Rod Laver Arena and never let her settle into a rhythm.

Slovenia blanks youthful U.S. men's squad

An inexperienced U.S. men's national team lost 1-0 to Slovenia in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday in its first match of the year. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, with the six substitutions available, used 11-first-time players.

Spurs erase late 12-point deficit to top Wizards

Jeremy Sochan scored five of his 23 points in the final minute to help the San Antonio Spurs rally from a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit en route to a 131-127 victory over the host Washington Wizards on Saturday night. A back-and-forth contest throughout, neither team led by more than eight points through the first three quarters. Washington went on a 10-0 run early in the fourth, however, and later found itself up 121-109 with five minutes to play.

