Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Gauff stays perfect to reach first Melbourne quarter-final; ennis-No 'triple bagel' but Djokovic thumps Mannarino to reach quarters and more

Joel Embiid stays hot as 76ers hold off Hornets

Joel Embiid's 33 points and 10 rebounds lifted the Philadelphia 76ers to a 97-89 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Tobias Harris posted 21 points and Tyrese Maxey added 16 points and eight assists for the 76ers, who have a five-game winning streak.

Tennis-No 'triple bagel' but Djokovic thumps Mannarino to reach quarters

Novak Djokovic marked a rare daytime Australian Open appearance with a crushing win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Sunday as the 10-times champion flirted with a 'triple bagel' before sealing a 6-0 6-0 6-3 win to reach the quarter-finals. Djokovic, handed an early session slot at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2021, said earlier in the week he had been battling a viral affection and the world number one was coughing and appeared to be breathing heavily at times during the match.

Balanced attack carries Bulls past Grizzlies

Ayo Dosunmu scored 20 points off the bench and DeMar DeRozan added 18 to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 125-96 win against the visiting Memphis Grizzles on Saturday. Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond notched double-doubles as seven players scored in double figures for the Bulls, who won for the third time in four games. The Grizzlies, who shot just 31 percent from beyond the arc, have lost four of five.

Kings edge Rangers, spoil goalie Jonathan Quick's return to L.A.

Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield scored goals and the Los Angeles Kings earned a much-needed 2-1 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday to spoil the return to L.A. of goalie Jonathan Quick. David Rittich made 22 saves for the Kings in his sixth start of the season as Los Angeles won for just the second time in their last 12 games (2-6-4). Rittich improved to 4-1-1.

Nick Dunlap ties amateur record with 60 at American Express

Nick Dunlap tied the lowest round by an amateur in PGA Tour history on Saturday, shooting a 12-under 60 to carry a three-shot lead into the final round at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif. Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Alabama, posted 10 birdies and an eagle -- on the par-5 sixth -- at La Quinta Country Club to finish at 27-under 189 through 54 holes.

Rockets hold off Jazz for overtime victory

Alperen Sengun matched a career high with 37 points and added 14 rebounds, and Jabari Smith Jr. also recorded a double-double as the Houston Rockets held on for a 127-126 overtime victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Saturday. Sengun completed a three-point play with 52 seconds left that pulled the Rockets even at 126-126 before Smith (24 points, 10 rebounds) made the second of two free throws with 36.1 seconds remaining despite suffering an ankle injury.

49ers storm past Packers, reach third straight NFC title game

Christian McCaffrey rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 1:07 left, and the San Francisco 49ers held on to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in an NFC divisional round playoff matchup on Saturday night in Santa Clara, Calif. Brock Purdy completed 23 of 39 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers, who advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the third season in a row. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw picked off two passes, including one in the final minute to seal the win.

Tennis-Gauff stays perfect to reach first Melbourne quarter-final

Fourth seed Coco Gauff was happy to avoid another Grand Slam "dogfight" as the American reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time with a 6-1 6-2 win over Pole Magdalena Frech on Sunday. The U.S. Open champion, who has yet to drop a set at the Melbourne Park major this year, broke the unseeded Frech in the opening game at a chilly Rod Laver Arena and never let her settle into a rhythm.

Mixed Martial Arts-Du Plessis outpoints Strickland to take UFC middleweight title

Dricus du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland to claim a split-decision win and the UFC middleweight title at UFC 297 at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, becoming South Africa's first world champion in the promotion. In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington came on strong over the final two rounds to secure a unanimous decision win over Mayra Bueno Silva to take the vacant women's bantamweight crown.

Thunder end Wolves' winning streak at four games

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points on 10-for-22 shooting, and the Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-97 on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Jalen Williams finished with 20 points for Oklahoma City, which won for the sixth time in its past eight games. Chet Holmgren scored 15 points and Luguentz Dort had 14.

