Sports News Roundup: Lakers bounce back by blasting Blazers; Rangers strike for 4 goals in third period, best Ducks; NBA roundup: Clippers end game on 22-0 run, shock Nets and more

Rory McIlroy captures Dubai Desert Classic for 4th time

Rory McIlroy recorded his record fourth career victory at the Dubai Desert Classic after posting a one-stroke win over Adrian Meronk on Sunday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. McIlroy carded a 2-under-par 70 on Sunday to finish at 14-under 274 for the tournament at Emirates Golf Club and successfully defend his title. The victory served as his 38th career win as a professional. The 34-year-old from Northern Ireland has four victories at this event, one more than he has captured at both the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship.

Kevin Durant (40 points), Suns put away Pacers

Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns recovered after squandering a lead to hold off the visiting Indiana Pacers 117-110 Sunday. Phoenix, which won its fifth in a row, pounced on an Indiana team playing the last date of a six-game road swing and down its standout Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton missed five games due to a hamstring injury before returning to the lineup Friday but was a late scratch Sunday for maintenance.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics dispatch Rockets

Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 32 points while Jaylen Brown added a triple-double as the visiting Boston Celtics outlasted the short-handed Houston Rockets 116-107 on Sunday. Porzingis finished 6-for-11 from behind the arc as the Celtics went 17-for-47 from deep as a team. Brown had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Derrick White finished with 21 points and 12 boards for Boston, which was without Jrue Holiday (elbow) and Al Horford (rest).

Mavs rested, ready to take on league-leading Celtics

It'll be a well-rested Dallas Mavericks team that takes the floor against the visiting Boston Celtics on Monday night. Dallas hasn't played since dropping a 127-110 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Wednesday night. The Mavericks were scheduled to play at Golden State on Friday, but that game was postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Lakers bounce back by blasting Blazers

D'Angelo Russell scored 34 points to go along with eight assists and LeBron James added 28 points as the Los Angeles Lakers got back on track with a 134-110 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Anthony Davis added 14 points and 14 rebounds as Los Angeles won two days after a noncompetitive second half in a defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. The up-and-down Lakers are 5-7 since Dec. 30.

Rangers strike for 4 goals in third period, best Ducks

Artemi Panarin scored the go-ahead goal with 5:37 remaining to highlight a four-goal third period for the New York Rangers, who rallied to beat the host Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider had a goal and two assists and Vincent Trocheck, Will Cuylle and Jimmy Vesey also scored for New York, which snapped a five-game road losing streak.

NBA roundup: Clippers end game on 22-0 run, shock Nets

Kawhi Leonard hit the go-ahead jumper with 2:50 remaining in the fourth quarter and scored 14 of his 21 points during a game-ending 22-0 run for the Los Angeles Clippers, who stormed back for a 125-114 win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Nets held a 114-103 lead on a basket by Mikal Bridges with 5:33 remaining, but after a timeout, the Clippers began their run. Paul George started it with a 3-pointer, and Los Angeles took its first lead when Leonard's 9-foot fadeaway made it 115-114 with 2:50 left.

Tennis-De Minaur left devastated after believing he could progress in Open

Alex de Minaur's belief that he could beat Andrey Rublev and finally reach the Australian Open quarter-finals made Sunday's defeat all the more devastating for the local favourite. On a day when Australia Open defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were both in action, all eyes in Melbourne were on 10th seed Alex de Minaur as he aimed to keep home interest in the competition alive.

Lions tame Bucs, reach first NFC title game in 32 years

Jared Goff passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns and the Detroit Lions advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a 31-23 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Seeking their first Super Bowl berth, the Lions will travel to California to face the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday. Detroit will be playing in the conference title game for the first time since the 1991 season.

Kirill Kaprizov nets hat trick as Wild take care of Hurricanes

Kirill Kaprizov scored three times to record his third career hat trick as the Minnesota Wild topped the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Sunday in Raleigh, N.C. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jake Middleton also scored and Filip Gustavsson made 40 saves for the Wild, who have won three of their past four games. Eriksson Ek also had a pair of assists, as did Brock Faber.

