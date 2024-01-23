Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors prepare to return after devastating death of assistant coach Milojevic; Streaking Bruins pull away for victory over Jets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Grizzlies hold off Raptors to end losing streak

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 27 points and six steals and the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 108-100 on Monday night. Luke Kennard added 19 points for the Grizzlies, who had lost their two previous games. Vince Williams Jr. added 18 points and 10 rebounds, Santi Aldama had 10 points and John Konchar had six points and five blocked shots.

Streaking Bruins pull away for victory over Jets

Charlie Coyle scored the game-winning goal and added an assist while Jeremy Swayman made 12 of his 22 saves in the third period as the Boston Bruins defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Monday night. Coyle's goal with 1:34 left in the opening frame began a three-goal run to close the game for Boston, which earned its fifth win in a row. The Atlantic Division-leading Bruins are 6-0-3 in their past nine games.

NBA-Warriors prepare to return after devastating death of assistant coach Milojevic

The Golden State Warriors will return to action with heavy hearts on Wednesday after postponing two games in the wake of the shocking death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic last week. The 46-year-old Serbian known as "Deki" suffered a heart attack during a private team dinner in Utah on Tuesday and despite life-saving efforts, died late Wednesday morning at the Salt Lake City hospital.

NHL roundup: Patrick Roy wins Isles’ coaching debut in OT

Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway 41 seconds into overtime on Sunday night for the New York Islanders, who won Patrick Roy's debut as head coach by edging the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Elmont, N.Y. Mathew Barzal created a turnover by checking Matt Duchene deep in the Islanders' zone before dishing to Horvat, who descended upon Scott Wedgewood and went to the backhand to snap the Islanders' four-game losing streak.

Baseball Hall of Fame voting: Adrian Beltre and who else?

For Adrian Beltre, the only question this week is whether he will sail into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., with the largest share of the vote of any third baseman in history. The real suspense will be endured by the quartet of Todd Helton, Joe Mauer, Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield -- all of whom, some of whom or none of whom could become part of the hall's Class of 2024.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double lifts Bucks past Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a triple-double with 31 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three days, 122-113, on Monday. Khris Middleton had 26 points and Damian Lillard, who tossed in a season-high 45 points in the Bucks' 141-135 win on Saturday, added 17 points and eight assists. Brook Lopez added 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Malik Beasley chipped in 13 points.

Hornets withstand historic night from Karl-Anthony Towns, beat Wolves

Miles Bridges scored 28 points, Brandon Miller finished with 27 and the Charlotte Hornets overcame a record-setting performance by Karl-Anthony Towns to rally for a 128-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. Towns scored 62 points to break his own franchise record for the Timberwolves. But he missed his final 3-point attempt in the final second of regulation, failing to force overtime.

Tyler Toffoli completes hat trick in OT, carries Devils past Knights

Tyler Toffoli finished off his sixth career hat trick by scoring 2:35 into overtime as the New Jersey Devils rallied for a wild 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday in Newark, N.J. The Devils blew a 3-1 lead but overcame a 5-3 deficit thanks to Toffoli.

Report: Eagles interviewing Ron Rivera about DC opening

The Philadelphia Eagles are interviewing former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for their recently vacated defensive coordinator position, ESPN reported Monday. The Eagles reportedly parted ways with defensive coordinator Sean Desai on Sunday.

Joel Embiid scores franchise-record 70 points as 76ers beat Spurs

Joel Embiid scored a career-high and franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds as the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 133-123 on Monday. Embiid, the reigning Most Valuable Player, became the third player in Philadelphia franchise history to produce at least 60 points in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain (three occasions) and Allen Iverson.

