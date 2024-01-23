Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets 70 as 76ers blitz Spurs; Tennis-Coco survives Kostyuk test to reach Australian Open semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wake Forest at No. 3 North Carolina

RJ Davis scored a career-high 36 points and No. 3 North Carolina used a huge second half to grab an 85-64 victory against Wake Forest on Monday night at Chapel Hill, N.C. Elliot Cadeau racked up 14 points, Cormac Ryan added 11 points and Harrison Ingram posted 10 points and 14 rebounds for North Carolina (16-3, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52.5 percent from the field.

Thatcher Demko, surging Canucks silence Blackhawks

Thatcher Demko collected his fifth shutout of the season as the host Vancouver Canucks claimed a 2-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night and moved to top spot in the league standings. While Demko made 31 saves -- a dozen of them in the third period -- to earn his eighth career shutout, Pius Suter and Quinn Hughes scored. Andrei Kuzmenko collected two assists.

Coyotes snap 11-game, head-to-head skid vs. Penguins

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist against his former team Monday as the Arizona Coyotes downed the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Tempe, Ariz. Pittsburgh had won 11 straight against the Coyotes, dating to Nov. 7, 2017.

Johnny Furphy posts double-double as No. 7 Kansas tops Cincinnati

Freshman Johnny Furphy recorded his first career double-double as No. 7 Kansas held off Cincinnati for a 74-69 victory on Monday night in Lawrence, Kan. Furphy had career highs in points and rebounds with 23 and 11, respectively, for the Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2 Big 12), who got 72 of their 74 points from the starting five. Elmarko Jackson's two free throws with 10 seconds left were Kansas' only bench points.

NHL roundup: Devils rally past Knights in OT

Tyler Toffoli finished off his sixth career hat trick by scoring 2:35 into overtime as the New Jersey Devils rallied for a wild 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday in Newark, N.J. The Devils blew a 3-1 lead but overcame a 5-3 deficit.

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 16 Utah vanquishes No. 2 UCLA in OT

Ines Vieira made the game-tying layup with 1.5 seconds left in regulation and scored eight of her 12 points in overtime to lift No. 16 Utah to a 94-81 win over No. 2 UCLA on Monday in Salt Lake City. Kennady McQueen led Utah (14-5, 4-3 Pac-12) with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Alissa Pili, Dasia Young and Matyson Wilke each added 16 points. The Utes went 23-for-24 at the free-throw line on their way to handing UCLA just its second loss of the season.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics win battle with Luka Doncic, Mavs

Jayson Tatum tossed in a game-high 39 points and collected 11 rebounds to help the visiting Boston Celtics defeat the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 on Monday night. Tatum shot 11 of 21 from the field. He also had five assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Tennis-Coco survives Kostyuk test to reach Australian Open semis

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff came through a huge test at the hands of Ukrainian world number 37 Marta Kostyuk 7-6(6) 6-7(3) 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time on Tuesday. The fourth-seeded American will rarely play as badly and still progress but prevailed after more than three hours on a blistering hot Rod Laver Arena to fulfil her coach Brad Gilbert's famous maxim by "Winning Ugly".

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets 70 as 76ers blitz Spurs

Joel Embiid scored a career-high and franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds as the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 133-123 on Monday. Embiid, the reigning Most Valuable Player, became the third player in Philadelphia franchise history to produce at least 60 points in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain (three occasions) and Allen Iverson.

Kevin Durant scores 43, hits game-winner as Suns top Bulls

Kevin Durant knocked down a tiebreaking 17-footer with 1.6 seconds left to give the Phoenix Suns a 115-113 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Durant scored a season-high 43 points to reach 40 for the second straight game as the Suns won their sixth consecutive game. Bradley Beal scored 18 points for Phoenix, and Devin Booker added 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)