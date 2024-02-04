Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis sets Kings' double-double mark; Boxing-Fury v Usyk title fight rescheduled for Riyadh on May 18 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Doc Rivers named Eastern Conference ASG coach

Doc Rivers, who has coached three games with the Milwaukee Bucks, will coach the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game later this month. The honor goes to the coach of the winningest team in each conference, however Joe Mazzulla of the Eastern-leading Boston Celtics was not eligible because he coached last year. The Bucks clinched the second-best record in the conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks 129-117 on Saturday for Rivers' first win with the Bucks.

NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis sets Kings' double-double mark

Domantas Sabonis passed Oscar Robertson for the franchise record with his 30th consecutive double-double, posting 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings topped the Indiana Pacers 133-122 on Friday in Indianapolis. Sabonis, who played in Indiana from 2016-17 until he was traded to Sacramento in February 2022, added to his NBA-leading collection of double-doubles (43) while helping pace a balanced offensive effort for the Kings.

Boxing-Fury v Usyk title fight rescheduled for Riyadh on May 18

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight their rescheduled unified world heavyweight title in Riyadh on May 18, promoters in Britain and Saudi Arabia said on Saturday. The bout was originally for Feb. 17 in Riyadh but was postponed on Friday after Britain's Fury suffered a cut during sparring.

Dolphins tab Anthony Weaver as DC

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Baltimore Ravens associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver to be their next defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday. Weaver becomes Miami's third defensive coordinator in three seasons under head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins fired Josh Boyer at the end of the 2022 season and parted ways with Vic Fangio last month.

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 19 Gonzaga posts 30th straight home win

Kaylynne Truong scored 15 points and led a 3-point barrage that propelled No. 19 Gonzaga to its 30th straight home win, a 104-39 blowout of Pacific on Saturday in Spokane, Wash. Truong drilled 5 of 8 3-point attempts for Gonzaga (22-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference), which buried a program-high 19 triples on 35 attempts (54.3 percent) and never trailed en route to its most lopsided victory this season.

ATP roundup: Bublik, Coric to clash in Montpellier finale

Second-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan rallied from a set down to defeat No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Saturday and will meet Borna Coric of Croatia in the finals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. Bublik needed more than 2 1/2 hours to dispatch Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

NBA-LeBron James tight-lipped amid questions about his playing future

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James refrained on Saturday from committing to his team beyond the current NBA season. The four-time NBA champion has a player-option for the 2024-25 NBA season, which gives him the power to decide whether to stay with the Lakers for another year or become an unrestricted free agent.

Connor McDavid pockets $1 million for All-Star Skills victory

Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills Challenge on Friday night in Toronto, the fourth time he has won the event in the past seven years. McDavid took home the $1 million prize after winning the Fastest Skater, Stick Handling and the Accuracy Shooting competitions in the opening round, and then winning the Obstacle Course in the final round.

Athletics-Americans Mantz, O'Keefe qualify for Olympic marathons

Americans Conner Mantz and Fiona O'Keeffe punched their tickets to the Paris Games, the latter in record fashion, by winning their debut appearances at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. Mantz completed the mostly flat course in two hours, nine minutes, five seconds, while training partner and close friend Clayton Young finished second with a time of 2:09.06 to also secure an Olympic berth.

Soccer-Qatar edge Uzbekistan on penalties to set up Asian Cup semi-final with Iran

Defending champions and hosts Qatar beat Uzbekistan 3-2 on penalties in a thrilling Asian Cup quarter-final that ended 1-1 after extra time at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday to set up a tantalising clash with Iran. With nearly 59,000 fans in attendance, Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham stood strong to save three penalties in the shootout before Pedro Miguel converted the decisive spot kick to send Qatar through to the semi-finals once again.

