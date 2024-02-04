10-man Ivory Coast stages remarkable late comeback to beat Mali 2-1 and reach Africa Cup semifinals

Oumar Diakité scored in stoppage time of extra time to send 10-man Ivory Coast into the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic 2-1 win over Mali in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Simon Adingra had equalized with the host nation's first shot on target in the 90th minute to send it to extra time, and Diakité completed a thrilling comeback by scoring in what was the 122nd minute of the game.

It prompted wild celebrations among nearly 40,000 fans in the Stadium of the Peace in Bouaké and beyond.

Diakité was booked for excessive celebrations and was sent off as it was his second yellow card. He will miss the semifinal against Congo on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast had been heading for a disappointing exit after Mali substitute Nene Dorgeles broke the deadlock with a brilliant strike from distance inside the top right corner in the 71st.

The home team had gone down to 10 men from the 43rd after Odilon Kossounou was sent off with his second yellow card for a tactical foul.

Mali had early penalty appeals after a potential hand ball from Kossounou, but a VAR check found an offside infringement in the buildup.

Minutes later, referee Mohamed Adel did award a penalty for Kossounou's challenge on Lassine Sinayoko, only for Yahia Fofana to save Adama Traoré's spot kick.

It prompted more commitment from the home team, which had been outplayed, but Mali's defense largely coped with the Elephants' charge.

Seko Fofana fired Ivory Coast's best chance over toward the end of the half, before Kossounou saw red for his tactical foul on Sinayoko.

Dorgeles' goal promoted a late push for an equalizer, but Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra was untroubled until Adingra prodded the ball home after Seko Fofana's initial effort was blocked.

It prompted an explosion of joy in the stadium. Security had to haul away a photographer who left his position to join in the players' celebrations.

Fans watching on large screens in Abidjan flipped into party mode, jumping, dancing and celebrating, but the real party only started after Diakité's late winner.

Surprise teams Cape Verde and South Africa played in Yamoussoukro later Saturday for the last semifinal place against Nigeria. AP KHS KHS

