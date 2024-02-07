Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins storms past Naomi Osaka in Abu Dhabi; Mercury acquire All-Star Kahleah Copper from Sky and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Chiefs coach bemused by Super Bowl conspiracy theory

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s no-nonsense countenance cracked for just a second on Tuesday when he was asked to address one of the wilder theories circulating Las Vegas in Super Bowl week. There isn’t much the seasoned 65-year-old hasn’t encountered in a storied career, but he was almost lost for words when a German reporter asked him about theories being espoused that the NFL had somehow "scripted" the romance between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to allow the pop star to use the Super Bowl to bolster support for Joe Biden in the presidential election.

NFL diversity policies are racist, conservative group claims

A conservative U.S. legal group on Tuesday accused the National Football League (NFL) and its teams of engaging in discrimination through its influential "Rooney Rule," which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for coaching and executive positions. America First Legal, which was founded by former Trump administration officials, filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) alleging that the Rooney Rule amounts to unlawful race bias under federal law.

Explainer-NFL-Super Bowl 2024: when is it, teams, tickets, halftime show and location

Following is information about this season's Super Bowl:

When is the Super Bowl?

NFL-Employers bracing for a breakout of Super flu on Monday

Businesses across the United States are bracing for an outbreak of the Super flu next Monday when over 16 million Americans are expected to phone in sick after watching the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs play for the Lombardi trophy. A survey from UKG, a provider of human resources, payroll, and workforce management solutions, estimated that 16.1 million U.S. employees plan to miss work the day after the Feb. 11 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

NFL-Super Bowl 2024: how was the host city chosen and who are future hosts?

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada between the AFC champion and reigning Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

See how the venue was chosen and which ones will be next.

Mercury acquire All-Star Kahleah Copper from Sky

Phoenix acquired three-time All-Star forward Kahleah Copper in a trade with the Chicago Sky, the Mercury announced Tuesday. The Mercury also received Morgan Bertsch and sent fellow forwards Brianna Turner and Michaela Onyenwere to the Sky.

WTA roundup: Danielle Collins storms past Naomi Osaka in Abu Dhabi

Danielle Collins ended her match by winning nine straight games to down Japan's Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-0 in the first round of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates. It was a rematch of a 2022 U.S. Open meeting between Collins, who is retiring at season's end, and Osaka, who was given a wild card into Abu Dhabi as she returns from the birth of her child. Collins saved all six break points she faced and won 30 of her 35 first-service points (85.7 percent), while Osaka had a 7-5 edge in aces.

NFL-For the Super Bowl coaches it's all about mutual respect

While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers juggernauts continue to rumble towards each other for a Super Bowl showdown on Sunday, for head coaches Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan it was a mutual respect love-in on Tuesday. The Chiefs’ 65-year-old talisman was full of praise for his young adversary, his junior by 21 years, telling reporters it will be “an honour” to pit his wits against him.

Report: Wrigley Field to host 2025 Winter Classic

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at historic Wrigley Field, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. The St. Louis Blues will be the visiting team as the Winter Classic returns to "The Friendly Confines" for the second time. The Blackhawks played the Detroit Red Wings at the home of the Chicago Cubs in 2009.

Las Vegas mayor: A's belong in Oakland

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman isn't exactly extending a warm embrace to the Oakland Athletics, who plan to build a $1.5 billion stadium in her city. In fact, the mayor, speaking on the Front Office Sports Today podcast, released Tuesday, said the team's stadium plan "does not make sense" and A's ownership should go back to the drawing board and pitch a new plan in the Bay Area.

