Sports News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; NFL-Veterans and NFL team up to tackle election worker shortage and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-'Records will be set': Americans bet big on Super Bowl 58

The sports gambling industry is preparing for a record-breaking inflow of money as Americans bet on Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas. A record 67.8 million American adults are expected to bet a combined $23.1 billion on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the American Gaming Association said this week.

NFL-Taylor Swift lands in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl - reports

Taylor Swift's plane touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday after the pop megastar wrapped up her show in Tokyo, putting her in position to attend Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, multiple news outlets reported. She is expected to be on hand to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year

U.S. President Joe Biden will skip the traditional pre-game interview with the CBS television network before Sunday's Super Bowl, which is expected to become the most-watched American football game ever. It is the second year in a row that Biden has opted out of the interview.

NFL-Las Vegas party scene peaks ahead of Super Bowl

Las Vegas, the premier party town in the U.S., is relishing its role as a first-time Super Bowl host, welcoming fans from all over the country eager to be part of America's biggest sporting event. Traffic on the Las Vegas Strip has been at a near standstill in recent nights as an influx of several hundred thousand football fanatics descend on the city in anticipation of the title clash between San Francisco and Kansas City.

NFL-Super Bowl headliners Chiefs and 49ers ready to take centre stage

When Las Vegas was awarded the Super Bowl, the hype machine automatically kicked into overdrive. After all, what could possibly top putting America's biggest sporting party in the U.S. party capital?

Tommy Paul, Marcus Giron use sweeps to advance to Dallas Open final

American No. 2 seed Tommy Paul and countryman Marcos Giron both pulled off sweeps on Saturday to advance to the final of the Dallas Open in Texas. Giron upset French fourth seed Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-3, while Paul got the best of No. 3 seed Ben Shelton of the United States 6-2, 6-4.

NFL-Veterans and NFL team up to tackle election worker shortage

Veterans and the National Football League have teamed up to address the shortage of election workers and are using the buzz around Sunday's Super Bowl to advance their cause in a critical election year. "2024 Vet the Vote" was founded by a group of veterans alarmed by the shortage of poll workers, a gap that reached about 120,000 volunteers during the 2022 election, according to federal data.

Women's Top 25 roundup: Balanced attack leads No. 18 Baylor over No. 22 West Virginia

No. 18 Baylor weathered No. 22 West Virginia's suffocating defense long enough to prevail 65-58 on Saturday in Waco, Texas. Four players scored in double figures for the host Bears (18-5, 7-5 Big 12), who improved to 5-1 this season against ranked opponents. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led the quartet with 14 points, Bella Fontleroy and Aijha Blackwell added 12 apiece and Dre'una Edwards tacked on 10.

Golf-Four Aces captain Dustin Johnson hits Las Vegas jackpot

Four Aces captain Dustin Johnson hit the LIV Golf Las Vegas jackpot on Saturday, winning $4 million while entertaining a mostly young rowdy crowd looking to get some early partying in ahead of the Super Bowl. Johnson, one of the first big names to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, carded a final round one-under 69 for a three round total of 12-under 198 to edge Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein by a single shot.

Surfing-Simmers, Mamiya win as young guns fire at pumping Pipeline

Californian teenage sensation Caitlin Simmers and local Hawaiian Barron Mamiya won the Lexus Pipeline Pro in perfect pumping waves on Saturday, kicking off surfing's 2024 world championship tour in spectacular fashion. Pipeline has only been a regular stop on the women's world tour for three years and the standard of surfing has sky-rocketed at the sport's most challenging and dangerous wave.

