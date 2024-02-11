Sports News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; NFL-'Records will be set': Americans bet big on Super Bowl 58 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-'Records will be set': Americans bet big on Super Bowl 58

The sports gambling industry is preparing for a record-breaking inflow of money as Americans bet on Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas. A record 67.8 million American adults are expected to bet a combined $23.1 billion on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the American Gaming Association said this week.

Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year

U.S. President Joe Biden will skip the traditional pre-game interview with the CBS television network before Sunday's Super Bowl, which is expected to become the most-watched American football game ever. It is the second year in a row that Biden has opted out of the interview.

NFL-Super Bowl headliners Chiefs and 49ers ready to take centre stage

When Las Vegas was awarded the Super Bowl, the hype machine automatically kicked into overdrive. After all, what could possibly top putting America's biggest sporting party in the U.S. party capital?

Report: G Kyle Lowry to join 76ers after Hornets buyout

Six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry is heading home, agreeing to a contract buyout from the Charlotte Hornets that will allow him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN reported Saturday night. Lowry, who turns 38 next month, will sign a $2.8 million deal for the rest of the season once he clears waivers, according to the report.

Tommy Paul, Marcus Giron use sweeps to advance to Dallas Open final

American No. 2 seed Tommy Paul and countryman Marcos Giron both pulled off sweeps on Saturday to advance to the final of the Dallas Open in Texas. Giron upset French fourth seed Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-3, while Paul got the best of No. 3 seed Ben Shelton of the United States 6-2, 6-4.

NFL-Veterans and NFL team up to tackle election worker shortage

Veterans and the National Football League have teamed up to address the shortage of election workers and are using the buzz around Sunday's Super Bowl to advance their cause in a critical election year. "2024 Vet the Vote" was founded by a group of veterans alarmed by the shortage of poll workers, a gap that reached about 120,000 volunteers during the 2022 election, according to federal data.

Women's Top 25 roundup: Balanced attack leads No. 18 Baylor over No. 22 West Virginia

No. 18 Baylor weathered No. 22 West Virginia's suffocating defense long enough to prevail 65-58 on Saturday in Waco, Texas. Four players scored in double figures for the host Bears (18-5, 7-5 Big 12), who improved to 5-1 this season against ranked opponents. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led the quartet with 14 points, Bella Fontleroy and Aijha Blackwell added 12 apiece and Dre'una Edwards tacked on 10.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin sets empty-netter mark as Caps top Bruins

T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and an assist while Charlie Lindgren stopped all 18 shots he faced as the visiting Washington Capitals blanked the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 27 seconds left, breaking a tie with Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was also Ovechkin's 834th goal, pulling him within 60 of Gretzky on the NHL career goals list.

Top 25 roundup: Texas A&M throttles No. 6 Tennessee

Tyrece Radford recorded 27 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Texas A&M thrash No. 6 Tennessee 85-69 on Saturday night in Southeastern Conference play at College Station, Texas. Wade Taylor IV made five 3-pointers and had 25 points and seven assists for the Aggies (15-8, 6-4 SEC), who have won five of their past six games. Andersson Garcia collected 17 rebounds to help Texas A&M hold a 43-35 edge on the boards.

Surfing-Simmers, Mamiya win as young guns fire at pumping Pipeline

Californian teenage sensation Caitlin Simmers and local Hawaiian Barron Mamiya won the Lexus Pipeline Pro in perfect pumping waves on Saturday, kicking off surfing's 2024 world championship tour in spectacular fashion. Pipeline has only been a regular stop on the women's world tour for three years and the standard of surfing has sky-rocketed at the sport's most challenging and dangerous wave.

