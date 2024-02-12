Sports News Roundup: Nick Taylor rides hot putter to playoff victory at WM Phoenix Open; Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis get Celtics past Heat and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Nick Taylor rides hot putter to playoff victory at WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor's clutch putting at the par-4 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale allowed the Canadian to defeat Charley Hoffman in a playoff and win the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz. Taylor captured his fourth PGA Tour victory and his second dramatic finish in the past eight months. At the RBC Canadian Open last June, Taylor made a 72-foot eagle putt to beat Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.

Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis get Celtics past Heat

Jayson Tatum posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Boston Celtics defeated the host Miami Heat 110-106 on Sunday afternoon. Kristaps Porzingis added 25 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Celtics, who also received 20 points and nine rebounds from Jaylen Brown.

NFL-Chiefs QB Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP award for third time

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP award after leading the Chiefs to a thrilling 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time league MVP marched his team down the field and capped the comeback win with a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mercole Hardman.

Thunder use third-quarter run to break away from Kings

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points and Jalen Williams added 32 to lead the host Oklahoma City Thunder to a 127-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Thunder, who remained one of just three NBA teams without a three-game losing streak this season.

NFL-Chiefs beat 49ers to repeat as Super Bowl champions

Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in a Sin City Super Bowl thriller on Sunday, cementing their status as the latest NFL dynasty. The blockbuster finish was worthy of the biggest show on the Strip as the Chiefs won a third Super Bowl in five years and became the NFL's first repeat champion since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

Soccer-Haller seals 2-1 Cup of Nations final win for Ivory Coast over Nigeria

Sebastien Haller scored the winning goal nine minutes from the end as hosts Ivory Coast claimed a third Africa Cup of Nations title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday. It was a triumph born from adversity as the Ivorians had scraped out of their group following two defeats, including a humiliating 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea, before finding their form in the knockout rounds with a never-say-die attitude that led them to the title.

NFL-Superstar Swift brings megawatt star power to Super Bowl

Pop superstar Taylor Swift took her seat at the Super Bowl on Sunday to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, providing a jolt of megawatt excitement to the Vegas blockbuster and ending a week-long will-she-won’t-she saga that has dominated the lead-up to the football event of the year. Swift's arrival some two hours before kick-off sent an almost palpable frisson around the Allegiant Stadium and social media rapidly filled with pictures and video footage of the singer dressed in a black top, black jeans and with a red jacket slung over her shoulder walking through the bowels of the stadium with friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

Olympics-Women's basketball field confirmed as Germany seal Games debut

Germany's basketball team booked themselves a first-ever ticket to the Olympics as the 12-team line-up for the women's tournament at the 2024 Paris Games was confirmed on Sunday. Germany beat Brazil 73-71 at the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament in Belem, Brazil, one of four concurrent qualifying tournaments. The other three tournaments took place in China, Belgium and Hungary.

Jordan Kyrou scores twice as Blues rout Canadiens

Jordan Kyrou scored two goals, including the 100th of his career, as the visiting St. Louis Blues routed the Montreal Canadiens 7-2 on Sunday. Robert Thomas had a goal and three assists and Torey Krug had five assists for the Blues, who have won seven of eight games and five straight on the road.

NFL-Usher dazzles at Super Bowl halftime show with help from his friends

Usher delivered a high-energy Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday that featured surprise appearances by some of his most famous collaborators as the R&B star rolled through a parade of his hits. Sitting at a red piano, Alicia Keys was the first to be revealed as the two united to perform their 2004 duet "My Boo."

