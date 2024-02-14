Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea still chasing Champions League spot, says Fernandez; Leafs D Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for Ridly Greig incident and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

76ers officially sign G Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has joined his hometown 76ers, with his expected move to Philadelphia becoming official Tuesday night. The six-time All-Star guard agreed to a contract buyout from the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend, paving the way for him to join the Sixers, as was initially reported Saturday.

Soccer-Chelsea still chasing Champions League spot, says Fernandez

Chelsea's poor Premier League campaign has left them 13 points off the final Champions League qualifying spot but midfielder Enzo Fernandez says a change of attitude has given them hope they can still reach Europe's elite club competition next season. Back-to-back Premier League defeats by Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers early this month were the latest setbacks for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but an FA Cup win over Aston Villa and 3-1 league victory over Crystal Palace on Monday has restored some belief.

Leafs D Morgan Rielly suspended 5 games for Ridly Greig incident

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly was suspended five games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for a controversial cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig. Rielly, 29, was offered an in-person hearing, which took place Tuesday in New York. In-person hearings are reserved for when the NHL is considering discipline of six games or longer.

ATP roundup: Hubert Hurkacz survives marathon in Rotterdam

Polish No. 4 seed Hubert Hurkacz outlasted a hearty challenge from Czech foe Jiri Lehecka and won 6-3, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (9) in the first round of the ABN AMRO Open on Tuesday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Hurkacz served for match points three times in the second-set tiebreaker, but Lehecka extended the match each time before earning the 11-9 tiebreaker victory. The tables were turned in the second set, when Hurkacz saved match point in the 10th game and three more in the tiebreaker before posting his own 11-9 win.

Steve Kerr eyes 500th coaching win as Warriors brace for Clippers

Golden State Warriors will target coach Steve Kerr's 500th career coaching win on Wednesday when they take a red-hot streak into a visit from the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco. Kerr was credited with win No. 499 on Monday night in an unusual fashion -- by watching from nearly 6,000 miles away after attending the funeral of former Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic in Serbia.

Report: Criminal charges in N.C. dropped against Hornets F Miles Bridges

All three criminal charges against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges have been dropped by the state of North Carolina, according to court documents reportedly obtained by ESPN. The three charges -- for a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property -- were all dismissed due to "lack of sufficient evidence," according to the Mecklenburg (N.C). County court records, per ESPN.

Report: Chiefs G Nick Allegretti played with torn UCL in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti did not miss an offensive snap during Sunday's Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers despite tearing an elbow ligament in the second quarter, NFL Network reported Tuesday. An MRI confirmed a full tear of the ulnar collateral ligament, according to the report. Allegretti played all 79 snaps, starting the game at left guard in place of All-Pro Joe Thuney (pectoral). Allegretti allowed one sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

NFL-Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks sets record

The value of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set a record, according to unaudited figures provided by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. A total of $185.6 million was wagered across Nevada's 182 sportsbooks, up from the $153.2 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl and above the previous record of $179.8 million set in 2022, the data released late on Monday showed.

Doping-Enhanced Games out to disrupt 'old, slow' Olympics with doped up athletes

Aron D'Souza believes he is about to join the ranks of the great entrepreneurial disruptors through his Enhanced Games which targets the "hypocritical, corrupt and dysfunctional" Olympic Games. The Enhanced Games will allow athletes to use substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) -- in D'Souza's words "performance medicine technology" -- to give them the opportunity "to push the limits of humanity".

Tennis-Venus Williams and Wozniacki get wild cards for Indian Wells

Grand Slam champions Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have been awarded wild cards to play in the Indian Wells tournament next month. Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has not played since suffering an early exit from last year's U.S. Open after a humbling defeat by qualifier Greet Minnen in the first round.

