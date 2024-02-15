Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Suns hold off Kings; Tennis-Australian Open champion Sinner knows he has a target on his back in Rotterda and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

49ers fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that he has fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, three days after the team's loss in the Super Bowl. Shanahan's announcement comes one day after saying he expected "all our coaches to be back." It also comes the same day as the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

Hawks G Trae Young fined $35K for gesture

The NBA fined Hawks guard Trae Young $35,000 on Wednesday for directing an "inappropriate and unprofessional gesture" toward an official. The incident occurred with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 136-126 home loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

NBA roundup: Suns hold off Kings

Devin Booker hit a go-ahead 17-footer with 2:37 remaining, Royce O'Neale hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead with 47.2 seconds to go and the Phoenix Suns survived a frantic finish to defeat the visiting Sacramento Kings 130-125 on Tuesday. Kevin Durant had 28 points, Booker added 25 and Eric Gordon supplied 23 for the Suns, who prevailed despite losing star Bradley Beal to a left hamstring injury in the first quarter.

NBA roundup: Grizzlies defeat Rockets, halt nine-game skid

Jaren Jackson Jr. drilled three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and rookie GG Jackson scored 20 points off the bench as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a nine-game skid with a 121-113 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Rockets, who suffered their sixth consecutive road loss, erased a 23-point, first-half deficit and took their first lead at 88-87 when rookie Amen Thompson made a free throw with 10:07 left to play.

IndyCar 2024 finale moved from Nashville streets to oval

There will be a new look for the 2024 IndyCar Series season finale, with the circuit moving its last race of the season off the streets of Nashville and into the Nashville Superspeedway. The 17-race series will begin with a street race at St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 10, with the Indianapolis 500 on May 26 as the fifth race of the season. The Music City Grand Prix at Nashville is set for Sept. 15.

Anthony Edwards seeking encore as Wolves visit Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves considered holding out star guard Anthony Edwards for the opener of a two-game set with the Portland Trail Blazers. Edwards' right knee was aching after a physical battle with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, and there was plenty of thought given to having him sit out Tuesday. And Edwards was on board with the plan.

Shooting near Kansas City Super Bowl victory rally kills at least one, injures 21

A barrage of gunfire erupted on Wednesday in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, near an outdoor celebration of the NFL champion Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, killing at least one person and wounding 21 others as throngs of fans scurried for safety. Police Chief Stacey Graves told a news conference three people were detained "and under investigation" in connection with the bloodshed near the city's landmark Union Station after a confetti-strewn parade.

Three-time World Series champion Don Gullett dies

Former major league left-hander Don Gullett, who was with the Cincinnati Reds for seven of his nine seasons and helped win three World Series titles for two clubs, died Wednesday. He was 73. No cause of death was reported.

NHL roundup: Panthers keep rolling, top Penguins

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists Wednesday to help lift the visiting Florida Panthers to their third win in a row, 5-2 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Anton Lundell added two goals, Jonah Gadjovich and Aaron Ekblad also scored, and Evan Rodrigues had two assists for the Panthers, who have won seven of eight. Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Tennis-Australian Open champion Sinner knows he has a target on his back in Rotterdam

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner knows his rivals will be eager to get a victory over the ATP Tour's newest Grand Slam winner but the Italian showed in his opening round win at the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday that he welcomes the challenge. In his first match since coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev and win his first major last month, Sinner cruised to a 6-3 6-3 win over Botic van de Zandschulp, who he also beat in the first round at Melbourne Park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)