Sports News Roundup: Commissioner Rob Manfred to retire when current contract ends; Golf-Back spasms take toll on Woods on PGA Tour return and more

Chicago Bears release veterans S Eddie Jackson, OL Cody Whitehair

The Chicago Bears said goodbye Thursday to two of their longest-tenured veterans, releasing offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson, the team announced Thursday. Both players were drafted by the Bears and have spent their entire careers in Chicago.

Golf-Back spasms take toll on Woods on PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods settled for a haphazard one-over-par 72 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday as his surgically-repaired back caused him problems. In his first PGA Tour start since April, Woods mixed five birdies with six bogeys including one at the last after he shanked his second shot into the trees, making the 15-times major champion drop his club in frustration.

Report: Seahawks quarantee 2024 salary of QB Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping quarterback Geno Smith on the roster this week, guaranteeing his $12.7 million salary, ESPN reported Thursday. The team had until Friday to release him to save the money.

Commissioner Rob Manfred to retire when current contract ends

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that he will retire at the end of his current term when it concludes on Jan. 25, 2029. Manfred, 65, made the declaration when asked a question about his future during a press conference in Tampa, Fla.

Two fans came to salute the Kansas City Chiefs. They stopped a suspected shooter

Trey Filter, an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, was feeling great about the Super Bowl victory rally he was leaving with his family when suddenly shots rang out, he saw people running and he heard them shout, "He's got a gun! Get him!" He saw the man everyone seemed to be shouting about and sized up the situation. "I did the math right there and jumped," the paving company owner, 40, from Wichita, Kansas, said in an interview.

NBA likely to investigate altercation between Pistons' Isaiah Stewart, Suns' Drew Eubanks

NBA officials are expected to review details of an incident that led to Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart being cited for throwing a punch during an altercation with Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks before Wednesday's game between the two games. Phoenix police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said Stewart and Eubanks argued in the parking tunnel of Footprint Arena as they arrived for the game. Krynsky said witnesses reported seeing Stewart, 22, punch Eubanks, 27, before the players were separated by security officials.

Super Bowl parade victim was Kansas City radio DJ, her son was also shot

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at a rally to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory, was a popular radio disc jockey who also played music she loved at weddings, her station and friends said. KKFI radio said other members of the family of Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, were wounded. Her son was shot in a leg and has since been released from hospital, while two daughters of her cousin were shot and recovering, KKFI said.

Kansas City police link Super Bowl rally shooting to dispute, not extremism

A quarrel among several people sparked the shooting spree in Kansas City, Missouri, that killed a woman and wounded 22 people after a celebration of the city's NFL Super Bowl victory, police said on Thursday, ruling out any apparent link to extremism. Three people, including two minors, were detained as "subjects" in the investigation, Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference, the day after gunfire erupted in the vicinity of the city's historic downtown rail station.

Report: 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw has Achilles surgery

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw had successful surgery Thursday to repair his torn Achilles, NFL Network reported. Greenlaw was injured when he began to run on to the field following a punt during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII last Sunday in Las Vegas. The standout defender suffered a full tear and could miss the start of the 2024 season.

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell win Duels at Daytona

Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell opened the 2024 season by scoring qualifying wins in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday night in Daytona Beach, Fla. In the second of the two 150-mile qualifying races that established the 40-car field for Sunday's Daytona 500, pole sitter Michael McDowell headed a 21-car field around the 2.5-mile, high-banked World Center of Racing to start the 60-lap event.

