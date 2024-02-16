Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka, Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships; NHL roundup: William Nylander lifts Leafs past Flyers in OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Klay Thompson comes off bench to fuel win

Klay Thompson responded to not being in the starting lineup by scoring a season-high 35 points and the Golden State Warriors survived a late rally to earn a 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night in Salt Lake City. Thompson thrived as a backup after making 727 consecutive regular-season starts, dating back to March 2012 when he was a rookie. He scored 10 points in a key stretch of the first quarter, shot 13 of 22 from the floor and hit seven 3-pointers to send the Warriors into the All-Star break on a winning note.

Golf-Back spasms take toll on Woods on PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods settled for a haphazard one-over-par 72 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday as his surgically-repaired back caused him problems. In his first PGA Tour start since April, Woods mixed five birdies with six bogeys including one at the last after he shanked his second shot into the trees, making the 15-times major champion drop his club in frustration.

Tennis-Osaka, Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and holder Barbora Krejcikova have pulled out of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Osaka is still trying to find her feet on tour after returning to the circuit last month following a maternity break.

NHL roundup: William Nylander lifts Leafs past Flyers in OT

William Nylander scored 54 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Thursday night. Nylander, who also had an assist, scored his 27th goal of the season to save the win after Philadelphia tied the score with two third-period goals.

Tennis-Holder Medvedev withdraws from Qatar Open

Daniil Medvedev said he will not defend his Qatar Open title next week as he has not returned to full fitness after the former world number one pulled out of the ongoing event in Rotterdam citing a foot injury and fatigue. The Russian has not played since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final last month.

Two fans came to salute the Kansas City Chiefs. They stopped a suspected shooter

Trey Filter, an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, was feeling great about the Super Bowl victory rally he was leaving with his family when suddenly shots rang out, he saw people running and he heard them shout, "He's got a gun! Get him!" He saw the man everyone seemed to be shouting about and sized up the situation. "I did the math right there and jumped," the paving company owner, 40, from Wichita, Kansas, said in an interview.

NBA likely to investigate altercation between Pistons' Isaiah Stewart, Suns' Drew Eubanks

NBA officials are expected to review details of an incident that led to Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart being cited for throwing a punch during an altercation with Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks before Wednesday's game between the two games. Phoenix police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said Stewart and Eubanks argued in the parking tunnel of Footprint Arena as they arrived for the game. Krynsky said witnesses reported seeing Stewart, 22, punch Eubanks, 27, before the players were separated by security officials.

Super Bowl parade victim was Kansas City radio DJ, her son was also shot

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at a rally to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory, was a popular radio disc jockey who also played music she loved at weddings, her station and friends said. KKFI radio said other members of the family of Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two, were wounded. Her son was shot in a leg and has since been released from hospital, while two daughters of her cousin were shot and recovering, KKFI said.

Kansas City police link Super Bowl rally shooting to dispute, not extremism

A quarrel among several people sparked the shooting spree in Kansas City, Missouri, that killed a woman and wounded 22 people after a celebration of the city's NFL Super Bowl victory, police said on Thursday, ruling out any apparent link to extremism. Three people, including two minors, were detained as "subjects" in the investigation, Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference, the day after gunfire erupted in the vicinity of the city's historic downtown rail station.

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell win Duels at Daytona

Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell opened the 2024 season by scoring qualifying wins in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday night in Daytona Beach, Fla. In the second of the two 150-mile qualifying races that established the 40-car field for Sunday's Daytona 500, pole sitter Michael McDowell headed a 21-car field around the 2.5-mile, high-banked World Center of Racing to start the 60-lap event.

