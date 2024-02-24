Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Breaking duo set to bring street culture to Olympic movement; NBA roundup: Heat beat Pelicans, 4 ejected after brawl and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Dolphins release DE Emmanuel Ogbah, plan to cut CB Xavien Howard per reports

The Miami Dolphins released veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on Friday, and cornerback Xavien Howard is likely following him out the door. The Dolphins informed Howard they will release him, NFL Network and ESPN reported Friday.

NHL roundup: Surging Jets top Blackhawks in OT

Kyle Connor scored the game-winner 25 seconds into overtime, Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice and Josh Morrissey assisted on all three goals to lift the Winnipeg Jets past the host Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Winnipeg won for the fifth time in the past six games to reach 75 points and vault into a tie with the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division. Winnipeg and Colorado are one point behind the Dallas Stars.

Kings face Ducks, attempt to pad wild-card lead

The Anaheim Ducks likely will miss the playoffs for a sixth straight season, but there are reasons to be optimistic about the future. One combination that is beginning to thrive for the Ducks, heading into their Saturday night road matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, is center Mason McTavish and right winger Troy Terry.

All-32 view of salary cap: Commanders flush with cash, Bills bottom out

Washington leads the NFL with $96.4 million of salary-cap space two weeks before the start of free agency, while the Buffalo Bills are bailing water in cap hell with painful personnel decisions looming. The Bills and Saints are among teams spared by a massive increase of more than $30 million per team from the 2023 cap limit, which was confirmed at $255.4 million per team for 2024 by the NFL on Friday. The cap counts the top 51 player contracts on the 53-man roster.

ATP roundup: Karen Khachanov, Jakub Mensik to meet in Doha final

No. 2 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia won a marathon first-set tiebreaker and advanced past Australia's Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (12), 6-2 in the semifinals of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Friday in Doha. Khachanov will face Jakub Mensik in the final after the Czech native beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Lakers face Spurs, look to rebound from misstep

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get back on track Friday night when they play the rubber match of their three-game season series against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers, minus LeBron James (sore ankle), will head home after a 128-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in San Francisco. Los Angeles played its second consecutive contest without James and had a three-game winning streak snapped. Los Angeles has won six of its past eight games to get back into the postseason conversation.

Rams, WR Demarcus Robinson agree on one-year contract

The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract. The finances of the deal weren't announced, but NFL Network reported that Robinson would get $5 million.

Olympics-Breaking duo set to bring street culture to Olympic movement

Bringing the energy and language of the street to the buttoned-down and staid Olympic Games, the names of 'Raygun' and 'J-Attack' will be unconventional additions to Australia's team travelling to Paris in July and August. Otherwise known as Rachael Gunn and Jeff Dunne, the pair were confirmed on Saturday as the country's representatives when breaking makes its Olympic debut later this year.

NBA roundup: Heat beat Pelicans, 4 ejected after brawl

Bam Adebayo scored 24 points and Jimmy Butler had 23 before being ejected early in the fourth quarter and the visiting Miami Heat held off the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 in an emotional battle Friday night. Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Kevin Love committed a hard common foul on the Pelicans' Zion Williamson, leading to a series of skirmishes. Eventually, Butler, teammate Thomas Bryant, who hadn't played but got involved after leaving the bench area, and the Pelicans' Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado all were ejected.

Steve Kerr agrees to 2-year extension with Warriors

A two-year contract extension will keep coach Steve Kerr at the helm of the Golden State Warriors through the 2025-26 season, ESPN reported Friday night. Kerr, 58, who has guided the Warriors to four NBA titles and is in his 10th season with the team, will make $35 million in the span, according to the report, which cited his agents at Priority Sports. His previous contract was to expire at the end of the current season.

