Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture in Saudi league game; Phillies sign veteran C Cam Gallagher and more

Soccer-Real boss Ancelotti understands Modric's frustration over lack of playing time

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he would understand if midfielder Luka Modric felt upset after sitting on the bench for much of the season, adding that the veteran midfielder's contract situation is "complicated". Modric came off the bench to net a stunning strike from the edge of the box late in the second half to secure a 1-0 home win over Sevilla in a LaLiga clash on Sunday.

NBA roundup: Celtics top Knicks for 8th straight win

Jaylen Brown collected 30 points and eight rebounds to help the visiting Boston Celtics extend their winning streak to eight games by beating the New York Knicks 116-102 Saturday night. Boston made 15 of its 35 3-point attempts and shot 56.8 percent from the field.

Rangers seek to make history vs. Blue Jackets

The last time the New York Rangers were on the verge of winning 11 consecutive games came in 1973, and they ran into one of the NHL's all-time dynasties in the Montreal Canadiens -- and settled for a tie. This time, the Rangers are facing the team with the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

Cricket-Australia's Wade itching for World Cup after New Zealand whitewash

Stand-in skipper Matthew Wade has lauded the depth of Australia's T20 team and says selectors will have a headache picking a World Cup squad following the whitewash in New Zealand. With regular pacemen Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood rested and opener David Warner ruled out injured, Australia completed a clean sweep of the three-match series on Sunday by winning a rain-affected clash by 27 runs at Eden Park.

Rugby-Wallabies centre Foketi to make 'full recovery' from neck injury: Waratahs

Australia centre Lalakai Foketi is expected to make a full recovery from a neck injury that had raised fears for his rugby career and shook his New South Wales Waratahs teammates. Foketi received lengthy medical treatment at the Waratahs' training ground on Thursday before being taken to a hospital by ambulance for scans that cleared him of serious spinal damage.

Athletics-Canadian teenager Morales Williams races to world indoor 400 record

Canada's Christopher Morales Williams raced to a world indoor record in the 400 metres at the NCAA's Southeastern Conference championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The 19-year-old University of Georgia sophomore flew to a time of 44.49 seconds to break the previous mark of 44.57 set by American Kerron Clement in 2005 on the same track.

Soccer-Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture in Saudi league game

Cristiano Ronaldo faced a flurry of criticism after appearing to make an obscene gesture following the end of Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab in an exciting Saudi Pro League game on Sunday. The Portugal forward opened the scoring with a 21st-minute penalty but Al Nassr needed a late goal from Brazilian Talisca, who struck twice, to settle the game with four minutes left.

Phillies sign veteran C Cam Gallagher

The Philadelphia Phillies signed catcher Cam Gallagher to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training. Gallagher, 31, has played seven major league seasons, appearing in 227 games for the Kansas City Royals (2017-22) and Cleveland Guardians (2023). Last season, he signed as a free agent with the Guardians and batted .126 in 143 at-bats over 56 games.

Spring training roundup: Juan Soto goes yard in Yankees debut

Juan Soto ripped a three-run home run to the opposite field in his first spring training game in pinstripes and the host New York Yankees clubbed their way past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. Soto batted second in the Yankees' lineup and mashed his homer in the fourth inning to put his new club up 7-1.

Report: Cubs, Cody Bellinger agree to 3-year, $80M deal

The Chicago Cubs and free agent Cody Bellinger agreed to a three-year, $80 million contract, ESPN reported late Saturday night. Per the report, the deal includes opt-outs after each of the first two years. If he stays for the length of the deal, Bellinger will earn $30 million in each of the first two years and $20 million in the final year.

