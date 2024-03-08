Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Osaka, Raducanu and Wozniacki reach Indian Wells second round; Boxing-Mike Tyson to face Jake Paul in heavyweight bout streamed on Netflix in July and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Warriors bulldoze Bucks

Stephen Curry led a balanced scoring attack with 29 points and the Golden State Warriors rebounded from a humiliating loss in Boston with a 125-90 romp over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in San Francisco. Golden State rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis squashed a Milwaukee rally with two blocks on Giannis Antetokounmpo in a five-second highlight reel in the third quarter. He added 15 points and four blocks for the Warriors, who were last seen getting swamped 140-88 by the Celtics on Sunday.

Predators acquire Anthony Beauvillier from Blackhawks

The Nashville Predators acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Beauvillier, 26, will be joining his third team of the season. He has totaled 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 45 games split between the Vancouver Canucks and Blackhawks.

Trevor Bauer's potential comeback tour takes him to Dodgers' facility

Trevor Bauer's quest to return to the major leagues will take him through the Los Angeles Dodgers' facility in Glendale, Ariz., this weekend. Bauer hasn't played in the majors since June 2021, when he was pitching for the Dodgers. He was placed on administrative leave and ultimately suspended by MLB after a Southern California woman accused him of sexual assault. Prosecutors declined to charge him with a crime.

Sailing-Brauer becomes first American woman to race solo around the world

Sailor Cole Brauer has become the first American woman to race solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, completing a journey spanning 30,000 miles after 130 days at sea. Brauer set off from A Coruna in Spain on Oct. 29 to circumnavigate the globe via the three great capes of Africa, Australia and South America as part of the Global Solo Challenge race. She returned to the Spanish port city on Thursday.

Tennis-Osaka, Raducanu and Wozniacki reach Indian Wells second round

Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Caroline Wozniacki reached the second round of Indian Wells on Thursday while former world number one Venus Williams was heading for victory before losing the last 10 games to Japan's Nao Hibino. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, who returned to the tour in January after a maternity break, fell behind 2-1 in the first set to qualifier Sara Errani when she misfired on an overhead into the net in windy conditions.

Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was fastest in Thursday's floodlit second practice for the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix after Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen set the afternoon pace. George Russell was second on the timesheets for Mercedes, 0.230 slower than Alonso's one minute 28.827 second effort, with Verstappen third and 0.331 off the Spaniard's best.

Boxing-Mike Tyson to face Jake Paul in heavyweight bout streamed on Netflix in July

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a fight that will be streamed by Netflix on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, promoters said on Thursday. Tyson, who is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, said it would be fun to take on Paul, who is 27 and has a 9-1 record with six knockouts.

Tennis-Monfils soars, Wawrinka Czechs out at Indian Wells

Gael Monfils played near-perfect tennis to crush Australian Max Purcell 6-1 6-2 and reach the second round of Indian Wells on Thursday but three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka was far from flawless and crashed out to Czech Tomas Machac. Frenchman Monfils, 37, fired down 10 aces and deployed the kind of creative shotmaking that has endeared himself to tennis fans in the California desert for years, soaking in the applause on a sunny centre court after sealing the dominant win.

Reports: Eagles, RB Saquon Barkley have mutual interest

The Philadelphia Eagles and running back Saquon Barkley have a mutual interest heading into the start of free agency, according to multiple reports. The New York Post and Philadelphia's WIP radio both reported Thursday on Barkley's potential move from the New York Giants to their NFC East rivals.

Reports: Bears sign tagged CB Jaylon Johnson to $76M deal

Two days after the Bears used the franchise tag to keep him, cornerback Jaylon Johnson secured a $76 million deal to stay in Chicago, according to reports Thursday. Once the signing is official, Johnson, 24, would become one of the highest-paid players at the position on a deal that would average $19 million per year and reportedly includes $54.4 million guaranteed.

(With inputs from agencies.)