Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek surges at Indian Wells to book quarter-final with Wozniacki; Free agency roundup: Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney and more

Olympics-New Zealand's Jones to paddle in fifth Games after long COVID battle

Canoe slalom athlete Luuka Jones will become New Zealand's third woman to compete at a fifth Olympics when she bids for a second medal at the Paris Games after overcoming a battle with long COVID. The 35-year-old, who took silver in the K1 at the 2016 Rio Games, will join shot put great Valerie Adams and former Olympic champion sailor Barbara Kendall as a five-time Olympian when she takes to the water at Vaires-sur-Marne outside Paris.

Spring training roundup: Orioles erupt early, fend off Rays

The Baltimore Orioles jumped out to an eight-run lead after two innings and held off the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 12-8 in spring training action on Tuesday in Sarasota, Fla. Jordan Westburg capped Baltimore's five-run first with a three-run homer. Adley Rutschman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Ramon Urias and Daniel Johnson both went deep as part of a 15-hit attack. Starter Tyler Wells (2-0) gave up one run over four innings.

Tennis-Swiatek surges at Indian Wells to book quarter-final with Wozniacki

Top seed Iga Swiatek swatted aside Yulia Putintseva 6-1 6-2 on Tuesday to set up an Indian Wells quarter-final clash with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki. Swiatek got off to a slow start and saved four break points in the third game before finding her groove. The Pole then raced to a 5-1 lead, prompting Putintseva to throw her racket to the floor in frustration, before wrapping the opener up in less than 30 minutes.

Free agency roundup: Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney

The Atlanta Falcons added a playmaker for new quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday, agreeing to a three-year, $39 million deal with wide receiver Darnell Mooney, NFL Network reported. Mooney's deal includes $26 million guaranteed. He caught 31 passes for 414 yards and one touchdown in 15 games (14 starts) with the Chicago Bears last season.

Darryl Strawberry recovering from heart attack

New York baseball legend Darryl Strawberry said he's on the road to recovery at a Missouri hospital following a heart attack on Monday. Strawberry was an eight-time All-Star with the Mets and Yankees and serves as a guest hitting instructor for the Mets. He shared a photo from the hospital on Tuesday morning confirming he was OK and thanking medical personnel.

Paolo Banchero, Magic look to regain shooting touch vs. Nets

The Orlando Magic entered last weekend's test against fellow Eastern Conference playoff contenders on a high note, having won five straight and eight of nine to get them well over the .500 mark. After wilting in double-digit losses to the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers -- falling by a combined 38 points -- the Magic attempt to get back on track Wednesday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets.

Tennis-Alcaraz, Sinner reach Indian Wells quarters

Carlos Alcaraz beat Fabian Marozsan to avenge his loss to the Hungarian at the Italian Open last year, while Jannik Sinner won his 18th straight match as both players cruised into the Indian Wells quarter-finals with straight-sets victories on Tuesday. Alcaraz never looked in any trouble against Marozsan, pounding forehands and confidently holding serve to take another step towards defending his title in the California desert with a 6-3 6-3 win.

Rangers F Matt Rempe suspended 4 games for elbowing

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe was suspended for four games by the NHL on Tuesday for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in the head. Rempe had a telephone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety earlier in the day. This came on the heels of an incident late in the second period of the Rangers' 3-1 win on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Seavey overcomes moose encounter, wins Alaska's 52nd annual Iditarod

Musher Dallas Seavey became the first six-time champion of the grueling Iditarod sled-dog race on Tuesday in the 52nd annual running of the event in Alaska, event officials said. Seavey overcame not only the brutal Alaska elements but just two days into the race was forced to shoot a moose that "became entangled" with his team of dogs on the trail.

Stanford's Cameron Brink to enter WNBA draft

Stanford All-American Cameron Brink plans to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft after chasing an NCAA title one last time. "I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft," Brink posted on social media Tuesday. "Although I am excited for that next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford."

