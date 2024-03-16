Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Error-prone Gauff, Swiatek into Indian Wells semis; Baseball-MLB star Ohtani shares photo of wife as Dodgers arrive in South Korea and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Steelers trade QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles for three draft picks, multiple outlets reported. The Steelers also gave up a fourth-round draft pick (No. 120 overall) in this year's draft, according to ESPN. Pittsburgh will receive a third-round draft pick (No. 98 overall) this year and two seventh-round draft picks in 2025.

Jets look to derail Ducks, ascend in Central

The Winnipeg Jets would move into a first-place tie in the Central Division with a win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Winnipeg enters the contest with 87 points, two fewer than Colorado and Dallas, both of which are idle on Friday. The remaining schedule would seem to favor the Jets, who have two games in hand on the Avalanche and three on the Stars heading into the final month of the season.

Rams star Aaron Donald announces retirement

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald announced his retirement Friday after 10 tremendous seasons. Donald, 32, is an eight-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. The defensive tackle was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2020 and helped the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Spring training roundup: Tigers top Jays in slugfest

Keston Hiura hit a grand slam and Buddy Kennedy followed with a solo blast to highlight a seven-run sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers survived a big day from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to beat the host Toronto Blue Jays 9-6 on Friday in Dunedin, Fla. Guerrero went 2-for-3, including a two-run homer in the fifth, and drove in four runs to improve his average to .417 this spring. George Springer also homered in the fifth to help the Blue Jays take a 6-2 lead but that wouldn't last.

Reports: Rams sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 1-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports Friday. Garoppolo, 32, will serve as the backup to Matthew Stafford in 2024 after he serves a two-game suspension for performance-enhancing substances.

Tennis-Error-prone Gauff, Swiatek into Indian Wells semis

Third seed Coco Gauff served up 17 double faults but still managed to beat China's Yuan Yue 6-4 6-3 at Indian Wells on Thursday to reach the semi-finals in the Californian desert for the first time. A day after her 20th birthday, Gauff had to rally from 3-1 down in the second set before setting up a clash with ninth seed Maria Sakkari, who ended American Emma Navarro's run with a 5-7 6-2 6-4 victory.

Baseball-MLB star Ohtani shares photo of wife as Dodgers arrive in South Korea

Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani shared photographs of his new wife for the first time on Friday before the couple arrived in South Korea with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of their MLB season opener next week. There has been widespread speculation over the marital status of Ohtani, the dual-threat MLB star and a national hero in Japan. The identity of his wife was a hot topic across Japanese print and social media on Friday after pictures emerged showing the couple together for the first time.

Report: Conferences, CFP agree on financial terms for expanded playoffs

Officials with the College Football Playoff, the nine FBS conferences and independent Notre Dame have agreed to the next playoff contract, which will take effect in 2026, ESPN reported Friday. Under terms of the agreement, the CFP will include at least 12 teams starting in 2026 and moving forward, though expansion to 14 teams remains on the table and is considered likely to happen sooner rather than later.

Top 25 roundup: Friars topple No. 8 Creighton in Big East tourney

Big East Player of the Year Devin Carter had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead seventh-seeded Providence to a 78-73 victory over No. 8-ranked Creighton on Thursday in the Big East quarterfinals at New York. The Friars fended off a late comeback attempt by the second-seeded Bluejays to hang on for the victory. Providence is headed to its second Big East tournament semifinals in three years. The Friars will oppose 10th-ranked and third-seeded Marquette on Friday.

Tennis-Swiatek dismantles Kostyuk to reach Indian Wells final

Top seed Iga Swiatek produced a near-flawless performance to cruise past Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-1 and into the Indian Wells final on Friday, remaining on track for her second title of the year. The 22-year-old Pole could take on U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff in an intriguing title clash if the third-seeded American can beat ninth-seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the second semi-final later.

