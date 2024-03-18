Sports News Roundup: Tennis-King Carlos defends his throne as Alcaraz wins Indian Wells; NHL roundup: Predators extend point streak to 14 games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Predators extend point streak to 14 games

Roman Josi scored two third-period goals as the Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 14 games with a 4-1 victory over the host Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Tommy Novak and Filip Forsberg also scored, the latter an empty-netter with 1:20 remaining. Mark Jankowski and Ryan McDonagh each had a pair of assists for Nashville.

Tennis-King Carlos defends his throne as Alcaraz wins Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a sluggish start and finished with a flourish to successfully defend his Indian Wells crown with a 7-6(5) 6-1 win over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday. The win ends a title drought for the world number two that stretched back to last summer's Wimbledon and makes him the first man to defend a championship in the California desert since Novak Djokovic won three straight between 2014-2016.

Tennis-Swiatek downs Sakkari to win second Indian Wells title

World number one Iga Swiatek dominated ninth seed Maria Sakkari to win the Indian Wells final 6-4 6-0 and claim the title for a second time in the California desert on Sunday. In a rematch of the 2022 showpiece, Swiatek's precise serving and speedy defence proved too much for her Greek opponent and the Pole reeled off the final eight games to close out a tournament where she never dropped a set.

Spring training roundup: Red Sox use 9-run first to bully Yankees

Trevor Story, Connor Wong and Rafael Devers hit home runs during a nine-run first inning as the host Boston Red Sox stormed past the New York Yankees 12-6 during spring training action Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla. Two fielding errors during the bottom of the first helped the Red Sox get baserunners on for their big swings. Story went deep to left and Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run single to briefly chase Yankees starter Will Warren (2-1). Wong greeted Luis Arejula with a two-run shot and Devers also homered off him before the Yankees returned to Warren for the next two innings.

Tennis-Sinner relishes Alcaraz rivalry despite Indian Wells defeat

Jannik Sinner said he looks forward to battling Carlos Alcaraz for years to come, even after falling to the Spaniard in a thrilling three-set semifinal at Indian Wells on Saturday. Defending champion Alcaraz had to dig deep to beat the in-form Italian, who came into the contest undefeated this season and on a 19-match winning streak dating back to last year.

NBA roundup: Steph Curry lifts Warriors past Lakers in return

Stephen Curry scored 31 points in his return from a three-game absence and Klay Thompson added 26 points as the visiting Golden State Warriors earned a 128-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Jonathan Kuminga scored 23 points, Andrew Wiggins had 16 and Draymond Green added six points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to help the Warriors (35-31) pull a percentage point ahead of the Lakers (36-32). Both teams are in the final two spots for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

Tennis-Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final

Maria Sakkari endured a spirited fightback from Coco Gauff to stun the third seed 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 in a rain-interrupted Indian Wells semi-final on Friday and set up an intriguing rematch of the 2022 title clash with Iga Swiatek. U.S. Open champion Gauff looked far from her best early in the match as Sakkari drew first blood after a short rain delay by breaking the American third seed in the ninth game, before securing the opening set with ease.

Tennis-'It's been difficult', Alcaraz all smiles again after Indian Wells triumph

Carlos Alcaraz said his successful Indian Wells title defence was all the sweeter because he felt he had found himself in the California desert after a difficult few months. The Spaniard, still only 20, had not won a title since clinching his second major crown at last year's Wimbledon until he beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5) 6-1 on Sunday in a rematch of last year's final.

