Sports News Roundup: Tennis-King Carlos defends his throne as Alcaraz wins Indian Wells; NHL roundup: Predators extend point streak to 14 games and more

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving, Mavs top Nuggets at buzzer

Luka Doncic scored 37 points and Kyrie Irving hit a left-handed floater at the buzzer as the host Dallas Mavericks withstood a fourth-quarter rally to beat Denver 107-105 on Sunday, snapping the Nuggets' five-game winning streak. Denver (47-21) rallied from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit and led 105-102 before Doncic's 3-pointer tied the game with 25.1 seconds left. After Jamal Murray's shot on Denver's final possession came up short, Dallas (39-29) called timeout to set up Irving's game-winner.

NHL roundup: Predators extend point streak to 14 games

Roman Josi scored two third-period goals as the Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 14 games with a 4-1 victory over the host Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Tommy Novak and Filip Forsberg also scored, the latter an empty-netter with 1:20 remaining. Mark Jankowski and Ryan McDonagh each had a pair of assists for Nashville.

Tennis-King Carlos defends his throne as Alcaraz wins Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a sluggish start and finished with a flourish to successfully defend his Indian Wells crown with a 7-6(5) 6-1 win over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday. The win ends a title drought for the world number two that stretched back to last summer's Wimbledon and makes him the first man to defend a championship in the California desert since Novak Djokovic won three straight between 2014-2016.

Tennis-Swiatek downs Sakkari to win second Indian Wells title

World number one Iga Swiatek dominated ninth seed Maria Sakkari to win the Indian Wells final 6-4 6-0 and claim the title for a second time in the California desert on Sunday. In a rematch of the 2022 showpiece, Swiatek's precise serving and speedy defence proved too much for her Greek opponent and the Pole reeled off the final eight games to close out a tournament where she never dropped a set.

NHL roundup: Rangers pull away from rival Islanders

Jonny Brodzinski scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:59 remaining in the second period as the host New York Rangers pulled away for a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Nearly a month after rallying for a 6-5 overtime win at the Stadium Series in East Rutherford, the Rangers trailed 1-0 in the first period and scored the final three goals of the game in the first of three meetings between the teams in the final month of the regular season.

Spring training roundup: Red Sox use 9-run first to bully Yankees

Trevor Story, Connor Wong and Rafael Devers hit home runs during a nine-run first inning as the host Boston Red Sox stormed past the New York Yankees 12-6 during spring training action Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla. Two fielding errors during the bottom of the first helped the Red Sox get baserunners on for their big swings. Story went deep to left and Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run single to briefly chase Yankees starter Will Warren (2-1). Wong greeted Luis Arejula with a two-run shot and Devers also homered off him before the Yankees returned to Warren for the next two innings.

NBA roundup: Steph Curry lifts Warriors past Lakers in return

Stephen Curry scored 31 points in his return from a three-game absence and Klay Thompson added 26 points as the visiting Golden State Warriors earned a 128-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Jonathan Kuminga scored 23 points, Andrew Wiggins had 16 and Draymond Green added six points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to help the Warriors (35-31) pull a percentage point ahead of the Lakers (36-32). Both teams are in the final two spots for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

Tennis-'It's been difficult', Alcaraz all smiles again after Indian Wells triumph

Carlos Alcaraz said his successful Indian Wells title defence was all the sweeter because he felt he had found himself in the California desert after a difficult few months. The Spaniard, still only 20, had not won a title since clinching his second major crown at last year's Wimbledon until he beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5) 6-1 on Sunday in a rematch of last year's final.

