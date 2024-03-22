Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Sakkari romps into Miami third round, Wozniacki loses in thriller; Soccer-Hrustic's return adds a touch of class to Australia's qualifying campaign and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sakkari romps into Miami third round, Wozniacki loses in thriller

Maria Sakkari was back to winning ways just days after losing the Indian Wells final as she demolished China's Yuan Yue 6-2 6-2 on Thursday to ease into the third round of the Miami Open. While it was smooth passage for Sakkari it was rough going for Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, the fourth seed having to dig deep to see off determined Danish qualifier Clara Tauson 3-6 7-5 6-4 in a near-empty Hard Rock stadium.

Another suspension looming for Caps F Tom Wilson

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor on Wednesday night. The date and time have not been determined for the hearing, which indicates a potential suspension of six games or more for the repeat offender.

Lions release CB Cameron Sutton amid criminal allegations

The Detroit Lions released starting cornerback Cameron Sutton on Thursday, a day after authorities in Florida announced they were looking for him following allegations of aggravated battery-domestic violence. The Lions posted a one-sentence announcement of his release on social media without further detail.

Spring training roundup: Braves rally past Yankees

Orlando Arcia hit a home run and right-hander Charlie Morton went five strong innings as the Atlanta Braves earned a 5-2 victory Thursday over the visiting New York Yankees at North Port, Fla. The 40-year-old Morton, who is heading into his 17th major league season, gave up two runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts as he improved to 2-1 on the spring.

Tennis-Medvedev begins Miami defence in the shadow of tour's latest rivalry

Daniil Medvedev begins his Miami Open campaign on Friday but the Russian will struggle to generate the kind of interest usually reserved for a defending champion as fans focus their attention on the budding rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Medvedev arrived on the tennis scene trying to muscle in on the Big Three's monopoly of the spotlight occupied by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal.

Reports: Rob Lanier out as SMU coach after 20-win season

SMU dismissed men's basketball coach Rob Lanier on Thursday, a day after the team's loss in the NIT and following a 20-win season, per multiple media reports. Lanier held the job for two seasons.

Soccer-Hrustic's return adds a touch of class to Australia's qualifying campaign

Ajdin Hrustic was one of Australia's most influential players in the lead-up to the last World Cup but two years of injury and club issues have largely deprived the Socceroos of his deft touch in midfield. The 27-year-old made a welcome return as a substitute during Thursday's 2-0 qualifying win over Lebanon, which kept Australia firmly on course for a sixth straight appearance at the World Cup finals.

Tennis-Another Nishikori comeback ends in early Miami exit

Kei Nishikori's return to competitive tennis suffered an early blow on Thursday when the former Miami Open finalist was swept out of the opening round 6-3 6-4 by Austrian Sebastian Ofner. Seeing his first action since last July and playing his first Masters 1000 event in nearly three years, the injury prone Nishikori was unable to produce the energetic form that took him to the 2014 U.S. Open final and number four in the world rankings.

Duquesne upsets BYU for first NCAA tourney win in 55 years

Dae Dae Grant scored 19 points and Duquesne picked up its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1969 by knocking off BYU 71-67 on Thursday afternoon in East Region first-round play at Omaha, Neb. Jakub Necas added 12 points, six assists, and three blocked shots and Jimmy Clark III tallied five of his 11 points in the final 88 seconds as the 11th-seeded Dukes (25-11) won their ninth consecutive game. The contest was Duquesne's first in the NCAA Tournament since the Norm Nixon-led team played in the 1977 tourney.

Soccer-North Korea won't host World Cup qualifier against Japan, Kyodo reports

North Korea will not host a World Cup qualifier with Japan that was scheduled to be held in Pyongyang next week, Kyodo news agency reported late Thursday, citing the president of the Japan Football Association (JFA). "A game will not be played in Pyongyang," Kyodo quoted Kozo Tashima as saying after Japan beat North Korea 1-0 in another qualifier in Tokyo on Thursday.

