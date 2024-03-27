Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach Miami Open semis; Motor racing-Aston Martin accept Alonso's Australian GP penalty and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Hawks shed 30-point deficit to edge Celtics

Dejounte Murray scored 19 points, dished out 15 assists and made the go-ahead basket with one minute left to help the Atlanta Hawks overcome a 30-point deficit and stun the visiting Boston Celtics 120-118 on Monday. De'Andre Hunter followed with a 3-pointer to up Atlanta's lead to four points with 10.1 seconds remaining. Jayson Tatum scored on a tip-in with 1.2 seconds left for Boston, but Atlanta was able to inbound the ball after a timeout to run out the clock.

Baseball-Ohtani says interpreter stole money, denies knowledge of gambling debts

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said on Monday he was the victim of theft by his former interpreter and that he had never bet on baseball or knowingly paid a bookmaker in his first public remarks since the gambling scandal broke last week.

Ohtani's statement was the Japanese ballplayer's first remarks since the allegations of "massive theft" against Ippei Mizuhara surfaced, leading to the interpreter's firing by the team.

Dodgers trade LHP T.J. McFarland to Athletics

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander T.J. McFarland from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for cash. Oakland placed the 34-year-old McFarland on its 40-day roster.

Comcast's Peacock and Amazon Prime Video to stream exclusive NFL games

Comcast's streaming service Peacock will exclusively feature the National Football League's Week 1 game, the NFL said on Tuesday, as part of its updated media distribution agreements for the 2024 season. Rival Amazon.com's Prime Video will exclusively stream the NFL Wild Card game this season, marking the second time an NFL playoff game will be available exclusively via a streaming service, the football league said.

Women’s NCAA Tournament roundup: Caitlin Clark makes history in Iowa's win

Caitlin Clark scored 32 points while breaking the single-season NCAA scoring record and No. 1 seed Iowa escaped with a 64-54 win over No. 8 seed West Virginia in the second round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on Monday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes (31-4) advance to play No. 5 seed Colorado in the Sweet 16 on Saturday in a Region 2 semifinal at Albany, N.Y. Iowa closed the game on a 12-2 run to secure the victory.

Tennis-Alcaraz into Miami Open quarters with Sunshine Double still in sight

Indian Wells champion Carlos Alcaraz kept his hopes for a Sunshine Double alive with a 6-3 6-3 win over Lorenzo Musetti to reach the Miami Open quarter-finals for the third straight year on Tuesday. The Spaniard needed less than 90 minutes to dispatch the 23rd seed from Italy, pounding forehands and winning 18 of 22 points when he charged to the net.

Motor racing-Aston Martin accept Alonso's Australian GP penalty

Aston Martin will not appeal a penalty that dropped Fernando Alonso from sixth to eighth at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix for "potentially dangerous" driving just before George Russell crashed. The double Formula One world champion was handed a 20 second penalty after he braked unusually early into turn six at Albert Park on the penultimate lap, with Mercedes driver Russell close behind and losing control.

Tennis-Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach Miami Open semis

Elena Rybakina survived a gruelling Miami Open quarter-final against Maria Sakkari on Tuesday as the former Wimbledon champion advanced to the last four for a second straight year with a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-4 victory. Rybakina, who will meet Victoria Azarenka for a place in the final, needed nearly three hours to beat Sakkari. The Greek saved two match points in the second set before ultimately succumbing to the fourth seed's overwhelming serve in the final game of the third set.

Shohei Ohtani maelstrom clouds Dodgers-Cardinals matchup

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get set to resume their season against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon, there is a much different air from the optimism that surrounded their opener last week in South Korea. The Cardinals will be starting their 2024 season, while the Dodgers already have won one game and lost another against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series.

Australian Rules-Lawmaker accuses AFL of conducting 'off-the-books' drug tests

Whistleblowers have accused the Australian Football League (AFL) of conducting "off-the-books" drug testing to help players evade detection by anti-doping authorities on match days, a Federal lawmaker told Australian parliament. Member of parliament Andrew Wilkie said late on Tuesday that allegations of "egregious misconduct" had been provided by former Melbourne Demons president Glen Bartlett, club doctor Zeeshan Arain and Shaun Smith, the father of a player accused of drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)