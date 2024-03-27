Sports News Roundup: Baseball-Ohtani says interpreter stole money, denies knowledge of gambling debts; Tennis-Players want place at the table as tennis ponders landscape shift and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Lakers storm back, best Bucks in 2OT

Anthony Davis scored 34 points and grabbed 23 rebounds as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a 128-124 double-overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday after trailing by 10 points with 3:26 remaining in regulation. Los Angeles' Austin Reaves amassed 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and he hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds remaining in the second overtime. D'Angelo Russell added 29 points and 12 assists for the Lakers.

Baseball-Ohtani says interpreter stole money, denies knowledge of gambling debts

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said on Monday he was the victim of theft by his former interpreter and that he had never bet on baseball or knowingly paid a bookmaker in his first public remarks since the gambling scandal broke last week.

Ohtani's statement was the Japanese ballplayer's first remarks since the allegations of "massive theft" against Ippei Mizuhara surfaced, leading to the interpreter's firing by the team.

Tennis-Players want place at the table as tennis ponders landscape shift

Changes to the landscape of professional tennis look certain over the next couple of years and, as blueprints are laid out and new tournaments proposed, the players are determined that their voices be heard. A proposal for a radical revamp of the elite game was put on the table by the organizers of the Grand Slams in Indian Wells this month while Saudi Arabia, having got its foot in the door through the men's tour, is looking to expand its investment.

Spring training roundup: Niko Goodrum, Twins rally past Braves

Yoyner Fajardo hit a game-tying two-run single in the sixth inning, Niko Goodrum broke the tie the next inning and the host Minnesota Twins scored five unanswered runs to charge past the Atlanta Braves 9-6 in their spring-training finale Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla. Goodrum scored Brian O'Keefe with a single in the seventh, and O'Keefe added a two-run double in the eighth for the Twins. Braves reliever Jake McSteen (0-1) blew the save in the sixth and gave up three crucial runs on five hits over two innings.

Dodgers trade LHP T.J. McFarland to Athletics

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander T.J. McFarland from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for cash. Oakland placed the 34-year-old McFarland on its 40-day roster.

Comcast's Peacock and Amazon Prime Video to stream exclusive NFL games

Comcast's streaming service Peacock will exclusively feature the National Football League's Week 1 game, the NFL said on Tuesday, as part of its updated media distribution agreements for the 2024 season. Rival Amazon.com's Prime Video will exclusively stream the NFL Wild Card game this season, marking the second time an NFL playoff game will be available exclusively via a streaming service, the football league said.

Tennis-Alcaraz into Miami Open quarters with Sunshine Double still in sight

Indian Wells champion Carlos Alcaraz kept his hopes for a Sunshine Double alive with a 6-3 6-3 win over Lorenzo Musetti to reach the Miami Open quarter-finals for the third straight year on Tuesday. The Spaniard needed less than 90 minutes to dispatch the 23rd seed from Italy, pounding forehands and winning 18 of 22 points when he charged to the net.

NHL roundup: Rangers edge Flyers in OT, clinch playoff berth

Adam Fox scored 36 seconds into overtime as the New York Rangers clinched a playoff spot with a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Fox gave the Rangers their eighth win in 10 games when he got a pass from Vincent Trocheck and lifted a shot from the middle of the slot over Philadelphia goaltender Samuel Ersson's right arm for his 15th goal of the season.

Tennis-Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach Miami Open semis

Elena Rybakina survived a gruelling Miami Open quarter-final against Maria Sakkari on Tuesday as the former Wimbledon champion advanced to the last four for a second straight year with a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-4 victory. Rybakina, who will meet Victoria Azarenka for a place in the final, needed nearly three hours to beat Sakkari. The Greek saved two match points in the second set before ultimately succumbing to the fourth seed's overwhelming serve in the final game of the third set.

Shohei Ohtani maelstrom clouds Dodgers-Cardinals matchup

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get set to resume their season against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon, there is a much different air from the optimism that surrounded their opener last week in South Korea. The Cardinals will be starting their 2024 season, while the Dodgers already have won one game and lost another against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series.

