Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Savea calls for change in All Blacks' eligibility regulations; Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun signs contract extension and more

Baseball-Ohtani delivers for Dodgers in home opener

Shohei Ohtani said he was grateful for the warm welcome he received in his first home game in a Dodgers' uniform and rewarded the sold-out Los Angeles crowd by reaching base three times in a 7-1 win over St. Louis on Thursday. The Japanese was greeted with thunderous applause when he was introduced on a sunny day at Chavez Ravine and repaid the fans with a solid performance that included a single, double and walk.

Tennis-Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo, Munich due to ankle injury

Andy Murray will miss the Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open next month as he recovers from a severe ankle injury sustained during his exit from the Miami Open, the Briton's team announced on Friday. The 36-year-old rolled his ankle in the deciding set of his 5-7 7-5 7-6(5) defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in southern Florida last Sunday and had said that he would be out for an "extended period" on the sidelines with ruptured ligaments.

Tennis-Alcaraz says Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass

World number two Carlos Alcaraz said he felt like a frustrated 13-year-old searching for answers after his crushing defeat by Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday. Alcaraz, 20, arrived in Miami in top form after winning the Indian Wells trophy, but his hopes of becoming the first man to complete the Sunshine Double since Roger Federer in 2017 were dashed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat.

Tennis-Dimitrov battles past Zverev to book Miami final with Sinner

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4 in a thrilling contest on Friday to reach the Miami Open final, where he will face world number three Jannik Sinner.

Dimitrov, the 11th seed, utilised his forehand to devastating effect throughout the match, making just three unforced errors to take the first set.

NHL roundup: Stars, Hurricanes win, seal playoff bids

Jamie Benn's power-play goal broke a tie late in the third period and helped give the visiting Dallas Stars a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks and a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Roope Hintz netted one goal and two assists while Jason Robertson and Benn collected one goal and one assist for the Stars, who sit atop the Western Conference standings. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and Joe Pavelski collected two assists.

NFL-Former Wales rugby wing Rees-Zammit signed by Kansas City Chiefs

Former Wales rugby international Louis Rees-Zammit has been signed by Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL franchise said on Friday. The 23-year-old wing announced his decision to leave rugby in January, an hour before Wales announced their Six Nations squad, to join the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP), along with 15 other international hopefuls.

Cavaliers sign F Marcus Morris for rest of season

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed forward Marcus Morris Sr. for the rest of the season, the team announced Friday. Morris signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on March 18 in the wake of injuries to guard Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture), forward Evan Mobley (ankle) and guard Max Strus (knee). Mobley returned to action on Sunday, Strus came back on Wednesday and Mitchell reportedly could return as early as Friday night against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

Rugby-Savea calls for change in All Blacks' eligibility regulations

All Blacks forward Ardie Savea has called on New Zealand's rugby authorities to consider updating the country's eligibility rules or risk being left behind as the sport continues to evolve. Savea is unavailable for selection by new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson after leaving New Zealand in December to take up a lucrative contract with Kobe Steelers in the Japan Rugby League One.

Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun signs contract extension

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun signed a contract extension that spans through the 2027 season, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. NFL Network reported the contract is worth up to $45 million and includes $22.5 million guaranteed. The team later announced the extension but did not provide any terms of the deal.

MLB roundup: Corbin Burnes, O's crush Angels in opener

Corbin Burnes pitched six innings of one-hit baseball in his Baltimore debut and the Orioles rolled past the visiting Los Angeles Angels 11-3 in their opener on Thursday. Cedric Mullins hit a three-run homer and Anthony Santander added a two-run shot while totaling four RBIs for the defending American League East champions.

