Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Sinner relishing the moment after magnificent Miami performance; NBA roundup: Thunder edge Knicks, clinch playoff berth and more

MLB roundup: Back-to-back HRs in 9th send Reds past Nats

Will Benson tied the score with a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth and Christian Encarnacion-Strand lined a solo homer to left to complete the rally as Cincinnati Reds edged the visiting Washington Nationals 6-5 on Sunday. Just one strike from defeat, Jonathan India won a 10-pitch encounter with Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan (0-1) by driving a double down the left-field line. Benson followed with a homer to left-center before Encarnacion-Strand ended an 0-for-12 slump with his solo shot.

Tennis-Sinner relishing the moment after magnificent Miami performance

Jannik Sinner said he is enjoying every moment of his sensational start to the 2024 season after winning the Miami Open on Sunday for his third title of the year. The Italian thoroughly outplayed Daniil Medvedev in the semis and Grigor Dimitrov in the final to improve to 22-1 on the year and rise to a career-best world number two.

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls hold off Wolves

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and dished out eight assists and the Chicago Bulls held on for a 109-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening in Minneapolis. Alex Caruso added 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for Chicago (36-39). Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

NBA roundup: Thunder edge Knicks, clinch playoff berth

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drained a go-ahead fallaway jumper with 2.6 seconds left and then helped produce a defensive stop just before the buzzer on Sunday night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who clinched a playoff spot with a 113-112 victory over the host New York Knicks. It marks Oklahoma City's first playoff berth since 2020, when the Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets in the first round.

Tennis-Flawless Sinner shines to win Miami Open

Jannik Sinner dominated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-1 on Sunday to win the Miami Open for the first time and rise to world number two. The Italian fired a passing shot howling by his Bulgarian opponent for a crucial break in the first set and captured the opener with a brilliant backhand winner that brought the fans at Hard Rock Stadium to their feet.

DJ Burns Jr. lifts NC State over Duke, into Final Four

North Carolina State looked like it was going nowhere when March began. But on the final day of the month, the Wolfpack etched themselves into program lore by punching their ticket to the Final Four for the first time since Jim Valvano's memorable team won the 1983 national championship.

Denny Hamlin wins at Richmond after late caution flag

Virginia native Denny Hamlin ran away in a green-white-checker shootout to win the NASCAR Cup Series' Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Sunday night. After Bubba Wallace brought out a caution by spinning Kyle Larson with two laps to go and Martin Truex Jr. seemingly headed to victory, the 16 lead-lap cars pitted with Hamlin emerging as the leader, followed by Joey Logano and Larson.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green lead Warriors past Spurs

Stephen Curry tallied 33 points and eight assists and Draymond Green added 21 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and six steals as the visiting Golden State Warriors defeated the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 117-113 on Sunday in a late-season Western Conference clash. Golden State shrugged off a ragged start to claw to within eight points at halftime and then took the lead for good by scoring the first 14 points of the third quarter. San Antonio pulled to 113-111 with 59.4 seconds to play thanks to six points from Victor Wembanyama in a 9-0 run.

Giants release former top catching prospect Joey Bart

The San Francisco Giants designated former top-catching prospect Joey Bart for assignment on Sunday. Bart, 27, was the No. 2 pick of the 2018 draft and was expected to be the heir to Buster Posey behind the plate.

LeBron James knocks down 9 triples as Lakers sink Nets

LeBron James tied a season-high with 40 points and matched a career high by hitting nine 3-pointers as the Los Angeles Lakers raced out to a big lead and never trailed in a 116-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night in New York. The Lakers (42-33) won for the sixth time in seven games and bounced back nicely from being held to 90 points in Friday's 19-point loss at Indiana.

