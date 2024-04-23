Sports News Roundup: Golf-Woods adds Homa, Kim and Kisner to his indoor golf team; NHL roundup: Jets outlast Avalanche in high-scoring Game 1 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-USADA wants investigation into China swimming, welcomes WADA lawsuit

The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency demanded on Monday an investigation into the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) handling of 23 positive tests by Chinese swimmers and welcomed the global body's threat of legal action. During a nearly two hour Zoom call with the media WADA fired back at critics and provided detailed explanation of its decision not to pursue sanctions on the swimmers, who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) months before the COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics began in July 2021.

NHL roundup: Jets outlast Avalanche in high-scoring Game 1

Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in their 7-6 win against the visiting Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series on Sunday evening. Adam Lowry also scored two goals, Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves for the Jets, who ended the regular season with an eight-game winning streak.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard reveals ankle reconstruction surgery

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard underwent ankle reconstruction surgery in the offseason after playing through discomfort during the 2023 season. Hubbard told reporters Monday that the ankle bothered him during the 2023 training camp, but he missed just two games during the regular season. However, a fluoroscopy at the end of the season revealed "a lot of instability" that resulted in complete deltoid reconstruction and a TightRope procedure.

Golf-Woods adds Homa, Kim and Kisner to his indoor golf team

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner will join him on his four-man Jupiter Links Golf Club team that will compete in the indoor simulator golf league scheduled to begin in January 2025. The TGL, a primetime golf league featuring six squads of four PGA Tour players competing in a fast-paced form of team golf, is run by TMRW Sports, a tech-focused sports company established by Woods and Rory McIlroy in 2022.

Golf-Scheffler, Korda take men's and women's game by storm with dominant runs

Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda, the two leading players in the men's and women's games, respectively, have produced the most dominant run that professional golf has seen in years and neither appears ready to slow down. With his three-shot win at Hilton Head Island on Monday, Masters champion Scheffler has won four of his last five starts and become the first player to win a major and win on the PGA Tour the following week since Tiger Woods in 2006.

Golf-International team captain Weir names Presidents Cup assistants

International team captain Mike Weir on Monday announced Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas as his four assistants for this year's Presidents Cup showdown against the United States in Montreal. The 2024 edition of the biennial competition, which pits a 12-man U.S. team against a lineup of international players from outside Europe, will be played from Sept. 26-29 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Two-thirds of Canadians consider themselves fans of women's sport - study

Two-thirds of Canadians consider themselves to be fans of women's sport, according to a study released on Monday calling for greater investment in professional women's sport in the country. Canadian Women & Sport, a national non-profit that launched in 1981, said a poll of Canadians aged 13-65 showed two in three people (67%) consider themselves to be fans of women's sports, which is equivalent to over 17 million Canadians.

Sabres bring back Lindy Ruff as head coach

Lindy Ruff, the winningest coach in Buffalo Sabres history, is returning to his former post. The Sabres announced Monday they have hired Ruff, who led the team from 1997 through early 2012, to serve a second stint in the position.

Golf-Exhausted Korda withdraws from LPGA event, puts record bid on hold

Nelly Korda's bid for a record-setting sixth consecutive LPGA win will have to wait a little longer as the world number one said on Monday she has decided to withdraw from this week's event in Los Angeles. Korda's decision to withdraw came a day after she won the year's first major, The Chevron Championship, where she had to complete 25 holes on Sunday after third-round play on Saturday was suspended due to inclement weather.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani sets HR mark as Dodgers roll

Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages hit milestone home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers finished a rough homestand with a dominating 10-0 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday. Tyler Glasnow (4-1) was in control with 10 strikeouts over eight innings as the Dodgers won for just the third time on their just-completed nine-game homestand, while losing all three series. Even with the victory, Los Angeles is just 3-7 since April 10.

