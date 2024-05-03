Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Future is with Red Bull says Verstappen, but never say never; Athletics-Paris Games 'walk in the park' after Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen says and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bulls G Alex Caruso collects NBA's Hustle Award

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso was named the winner of the NBA's 2023-24 Hustle Award on Thursday. The award honors players who "make the effort plays that don't often appear in the traditional box score but impact winning on a nightly basis."

Golf-Woods accepts special exemption into U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has accepted a special exemption into next month's U.S. Open at North Carolina's Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, the USGA said on Thursday. Woods, who counts three U.S. Open titles among his 15 major championships, most recently competed at the Masters in April where he finished last among the 60 players who cut at Augusta National Golf Club.

MLB roundup: Mike Yastrzemski homers as Giants beat Red Sox

Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo home run and the visiting San Francisco Giants avoided a series sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Thursday in the final game of a three-game set. Yastrzemski's home run was his third of the season and came hours after he was visited in the clubhouse by his grandfather and Red Sox legend, Carl Yastrzemski. It was Mike Yastrzemski's second career home run in six games at Fenway Park after his grandfather hit 237 of his 452 home runs at Fenway.

Sixers owners buy up tickets to block Knicks fans

Current and former owners of the 76ers bought more than 2,000 tickets to mute the presence of New York Knicks fans attending Game 6 in Philadelphia on Thursday night. Sixers star Joel Embiid voiced his displeasure following Game 4 at the Wells Fargo Center, when boisterous Knicks fans cheered their team's 97-92 comeback victory on Sunday.

Motor racing-Future is with Red Bull says Verstappen, but never say never

Formula One triple world champion Max Verstappen said on Thursday Red Bull was his home but then closed his meeting with the media at the Miami Grand Prix by teasing that you never know what life holds. With Red Bull's top rated designer Adrian Newey having announced earlier this week he was leaving, Verstappen seemed to put an end to mounting speculation he too was listening to offers, declaring his future was with the energy drink outfit.

Athletics-Paris Games 'walk in the park' after Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen says

Jakob Ingebrigtsen believes his 1500 metres Olympic title defence will be a breeze as long as he avoids illness and injury on the road to Paris, the Norwegian said on Wednesday. The 23-year-old won gold at the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games in astonishing fashion, cruising past Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot on the final lap to break the tape in an Olympic record time of 3:28.32.

Athletics-Steeplechaser Coburn to miss US Olympic trials after breaking ankle

Emma Coburn will miss the U.S. trials for the Paris Olympics after breaking her ankle at the Shanghai Diamond League meet last week, the Rio steeplechase bronze medallist said on Thursday. The three-time Olympian initially thought she had just sprained her ankle on the water jump during the race on April 27, but said images showed the injury was far more severe as she had suffered torn ligaments, damaged cartilage and a fracture.

Tennis-Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semis

Czech Jiri Lehecka progressed to the semi-finals of the Madrid Open on Thursday after world number four Daniil Medvedev quit the match with a groin problem after losing the first set. Third seed Medvedev requested a medical time out while leading 3-2 and continued to visibly struggle to move after coming back onto the court.

Tennis-Swiatek dismantles Keys, Sabalenka roars back against Rybakina to secure Madrid final replay

Top seed Iga Swiatek made light work of Madison Keys as she sprinted into the Madrid Open final with a 6-1 6-3 win on Thursday. Swiatek will face defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of last year's final after the Belarussian rallied from a set down to edge fourth seed Elena Rybakina 1-6 7-5 7-6(5).

Soccer-Maradona's children call for moving body to mausoleum for safety and tribute

Diego Maradona's children filed a request with the Argentine Courts on Thursday to move the former football great's body "to a much safer place" and for fans "to pay tribute" in a mausoleum. Maradona's remains lie in a private cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires where he was carried in November 2020 in a massive funeral procession. Only family members are allowed to enter the cemetery.

