Sports News Roundup: Golf-Aberg withdraws from Quail Hollow with knee issue; Donovan Mitchell-led Cavaliers rally from 18 down, win series over Magic and more

Braves face Red Sox looking to get back on track

The off-kilter Atlanta Braves hope a quick stop at home will put them back on the right path. The Braves open a two-game home series on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox after they lost five of their last six games and were swept in a three-game series over the weekend by the surging Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jets coach Rick Bowness announces retirement

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness announced his retirement Monday after nearly 50 years in the NHL as a player and coach. His departure comes a week after the Jets were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

MLB roundup: Red Sox extinguish Twins' 12-game win streak

Ceddanne Rafaela and Rafael Devers hit two-run home runs and the Boston Red Sox pulled away for a 9-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Vaughn Grissom and Dominic Smith added two-run doubles for Boston, which avoided a three-game sweep in the series finale. Rob Refsnyder had an RBI double.

Mavericks sign coach Jason Kidd to extension

The Dallas Mavericks signed coach Jason Kidd to a multi-year extension on Monday amid speculation that he was linked to the coaching vacancy with the Los Angeles Lakers. Financial terms and duration of the extension were not disclosed.

Golf-Aberg withdraws from Quail Hollow with knee issue

Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, who finished solo second in his Masters debut last month, withdrew on Monday from this week's PGA Tour event with a knee issue but expects to return in time for next week's PGA Championship. World number six Aberg was set to make his Quail Hollow debut in Charlotte, North Carolina where a field headlined by world number two Rory McIlroy are competing in the final tune-up ahead of the May 16-19 PGA Championship.

Donovan Mitchell-led Cavaliers rally from 18 down, win series over Magic

Donovan Mitchell scored 39 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 106-94 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday in Game 7 of their first-round series. Mitchell, who scored 17 points in the third quarter, made 15 of 17 free-throw attempts and added nine rebounds. His scintillating performance came on the heels of a 50-point effort in Cleveland's 103-96 loss in Orlando on Friday.

Tennis-Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid title

Andrey Rublev battled through a suspected virus and an anaesthetised foot to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 7-5 7-5 to claim the Madrid Open title on Sunday, but revealed that he will now have to return to hospital to make a full recovery. The 26-year-old Russian, who has struggled with health issues throughout the tournament, recovered from the illness and an opening set wobble to clinch his second Masters 1000 title in just under three hours.

Thunder, Mavericks look for more from stars as series opens

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks advanced out of the first round without stellar performances from their superstars. But as they prepare for their Western Conference second-round matchup, which begins Tuesday in Oklahoma City, both teams likely will need more from their top players -- the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Mavericks' Luka Doncic.

NBA-Wembanyama named NBA's rookie of the year in unanimous vote

French phenom Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs was named the unanimous winner of the NBA's rookie of the year award on Monday after a dominant season in which he lead all first-year players in scoring, rebounds and blocks. Wembanyama, who was the first pick in last year's NBA Draft, averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-high 3.6 blocks per game this season.

Guardians place AL batting leader Steven Kwan (hamstring) on IL

The Cleveland Guardians placed American League batting leader Steven Kwan on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and selected the contract of top prospect Kyle Manzardo among multiple moves Monday. The Guardians also activated left-hander Sam Hentges from the 15-day IL and optioned right-hander Peter Strzelecki to Triple-A Columbus.

