Sports News Roundup: NFL distances itself from player's controversial speech on women, LGBTQ issues; Doping-WADA criticises U.S. for undermining anti-doping efforts and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Drivers prepare for All-Star Race after rain halts qualifying

In NASCAR's highly anticipated return to its roots this weekend, Mother Nature turned out to be the first winner Friday. Late afternoon rain at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina postponed qualifying for Sunday's All-Star Race and set the field by points for the All-Star Open, the preliminary race before the 200-lap headline event.

Golf-Morikawa in PGA contention after five straight birdies

Five birdies in a row put American Collin Morikawa in good position heading into PGA Championship weekend, as the former winner harnessed a red-hot putter to card a six-under par second-round 65 in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday. Morikawa ended the day 11-under, one shot off the record for a PGA Championship through 36 holes and exactly the start he wanted.

Dodgers acquire LHP Anthony Banda from Guardians

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for some pitching depth Friday, acquiring left-handed minor leaguer Anthony Banda from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Banda, 30, has struck out 25 batters in 17 innings for Triple-A Columbus this season, posting a 2.12 ERA in 12 games.

Caitlin Clark show comes to Big Apple as Fever visit Liberty

The New York Liberty look to remain unbeaten on Saturday afternoon when they host the Indiana Fever and rookie Caitlin Clark in their home opener in Brooklyn. "We have to show up and play our 40 minutes of best basketball in order to win," Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu said.

Golf-Woods packing his bags after disastrous PGA Championship outing

A disastrous six-over-par 77 in the second round of the PGA Championship saw 15-times major winner Tiger Woods miles from the projected cut line in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, in his first tournament since the Masters. Woods enjoyed a Masters milestone last month with his 24th consecutive made cut at the major but was seven over par through 36 holes at Valhalla Golf Club with the projected cut at -1 when play was suspended due to darkness on Friday.

Bruins' Brad Marchand game-time decision for Game 6 vs. Panthers

Bruins captain Brad Marchand participated in Boston's morning skate and is a game-time decision for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference second-round series Friday night against the visiting Florida Panthers, coach Jim Montgomery announced. Marchand sat out Boston's 3-2 loss in Game 4 and the Bruins' 2-1 win in Game 5. The forward has been idle since receiving an upper-body injury after a hard check from Florida's Sam Bennett in the first period of the Panthers' 6-2 victory in Game 3.

NFL distances itself from player's controversial speech on women, LGBTQ issues

The NFL has distanced itself from a commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker in which he urged women to prioritize motherhood over careers, attacked President Joe Biden for supporting abortion rights and criticized "dangerous gender ideologies." Jonathan Beane, a senior vice president and the National Football League's chief diversity and inclusion officer, said Butker's views "are not those of the NFL as an organization" and reiterated the league's commitment to inclusion.

Doping-WADA criticises U.S. for undermining anti-doping efforts

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) continued to vigorously defend its handling of a drugs case involving 23 Chinese swimmers on Friday while taking direct aim at the United States for trying to undermine the global anti-doping effort. Following a New York Times report last month detailing events that led to Chinese swimmers avoiding sanctions after testing positive for a banned substance weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, WADA has been fending off criticism and accusations of a cover-up.

Golf-Scheffler puts arrest behind him to stay in PGA contention

Scottie Scheffler never considered not playing in the PGA Championship second round after his early-morning arrest on Friday and spent time stretching in his jail cell before competing at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The world's top-ranked golfer was left in shock and shaking for an hour after being handcuffed and put in a police car due to what he said was a misunderstanding regarding traffic flow following a fatal accident outside Valhalla.

Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs decided Friday on Craig Berube as the "new voice" for their head coaching position. Berube, 58, most recently coached the St. Louis Blues, with whom he won the 2019 Stanley Cup while serving as interim head coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)