Left Menu

Rival Teams Unite: Lifeplus–Wahoo Recovers from Massive Bike Theft

Lifeplus–Wahoo riders found 14 of their bikes stolen on Friday ahead of the Tour of Britain Women's second stage. Rival teams provided spare bikes and help, allowing them to continue the race. The event began in Welshpool and ends in Manchester, with Belgian Lotte Kopecky winning stage one.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:47 IST
Rival Teams Unite: Lifeplus–Wahoo Recovers from Massive Bike Theft
AI Generated Representative Image

Lifeplus–Wahoo riders woke up on Friday to find 14 of their bikes stolen overnight ahead of the second stage of the Tour of Britain Women but rival teams came to their aid so they could continue racing. The team said 14 of their endurance bikes were stolen from the mechanic's van parked at their hotel and they were "hoping to find a solution" to start stage two in Wrexham.

However, the other teams were ready to offer spare bikes and also offered their help in preparing for the next stage. "All of our thanks and appreciation goes out to the many teams that offered and gave their spare team bikes and their mechanics time to get our girls on the road. We wouldn't be starting without them," the Lifeplus–Wahoo team said.

The Tour of Britain Women, which began in Welshpool on Thursday, concludes on Sunday in Manchester. Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx won stage one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Healthcare Facilities: SafeCare4Covid’s Role in Epidemic Preparedness in Sub-Saharan Africa

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024