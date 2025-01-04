Record Attendance Sets Stage for Decisive Border-Gavaskar Finale
The ongoing Border-Gavaskar series between Australia and India reaches its climax as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley highlights record-breaking attendance. Australia leads 2-1 as the final test unfolds at the SCG. Highlights include notable performances from both sides as fans worldwide tune in for the thrilling finale.
- Country:
- Australia
On the second day of the decisive fifth test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley shared his insights into what he termed an 'incredible series' on Saturday. With Australia leading 2-1, the final match is currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Hockley praised the series for its high-quality cricket and unprecedented fan support. 'It's a record-breaking series,' he noted, emphasizing the increased spectator turnout and global interest. As the series reaches its climax, fans are treated to an exhilarating display of cricket, heralding the five-test format's success, comparable to the iconic Ashes series.
During the ongoing Sydney Test, Australia was all out for 181 runs by Tea on Day Two. Beau Webster impressed on debut, contributing 57 runs, while India's bowling attack was led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, each taking critical wickets. Earlier, India, batting first, posted 185 runs, with notable efforts from Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and captain Jasprit Bumrah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Urged to Endorse Fossil Fuel Treaty for Cleaner Future
M-PACT Ignites India's Global Accounting Revolution
Crackdown on Smuggled Goods Near India-Myanmar Border
India-US Defence Partnership Reaches New Heights Amidst Political Transitions
India Urged to Embrace Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty for Environmental Leadership