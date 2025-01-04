Record Attendance Sets Stage for Decisive Border-Gavaskar Finale

On the second day of the decisive fifth test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley shared his insights into what he termed an 'incredible series' on Saturday. With Australia leading 2-1, the final match is currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Hockley praised the series for its high-quality cricket and unprecedented fan support. 'It's a record-breaking series,' he noted, emphasizing the increased spectator turnout and global interest. As the series reaches its climax, fans are treated to an exhilarating display of cricket, heralding the five-test format's success, comparable to the iconic Ashes series.

During the ongoing Sydney Test, Australia was all out for 181 runs by Tea on Day Two. Beau Webster impressed on debut, contributing 57 runs, while India's bowling attack was led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, each taking critical wickets. Earlier, India, batting first, posted 185 runs, with notable efforts from Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and captain Jasprit Bumrah.

