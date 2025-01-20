Pakistan Sets the Stage for Champions Trophy Return

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reassured the cricketing community about the preparedness of venues for hosting the much-anticipated Champions Trophy this year.

This eight-team, 50-overs tournament marks Pakistan's return to hosting global cricket competitions after 28 years. As diplomatic tensions with India persist, all matches involving the Indian team will take place in Dubai. The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi are receiving significant upgrades. Success in hosting this event may pave the way for future tournaments in Pakistan, a country whose cricketing reputation suffered after the 2009 attack on Sri Lankan players.

PCB spokesperson Sami Ul Hasan confirmed that the renovation of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is progressing on schedule, with completion expected by the month's end. The stadium has increased its capacity to 35,000 and added new hospitality areas. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, a tri-nation series involving New Zealand and South Africa will test the readiness of Lahore and Karachi's facilities.

