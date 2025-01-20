Left Menu

Pakistan Sets the Stage for Champions Trophy Return

The Pakistan Cricket Board showcased its readiness for hosting the Champions Trophy after 28 years, with stadium renovations in Lahore and Karachi. Hostile relations lead India to play in Dubai. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is on schedule, ensuring its capability to host the key match between Australia and England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:48 IST
Pakistan Sets the Stage for Champions Trophy Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reassured the cricketing community about the preparedness of venues for hosting the much-anticipated Champions Trophy this year.

This eight-team, 50-overs tournament marks Pakistan's return to hosting global cricket competitions after 28 years. As diplomatic tensions with India persist, all matches involving the Indian team will take place in Dubai. The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi are receiving significant upgrades. Success in hosting this event may pave the way for future tournaments in Pakistan, a country whose cricketing reputation suffered after the 2009 attack on Sri Lankan players.

PCB spokesperson Sami Ul Hasan confirmed that the renovation of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is progressing on schedule, with completion expected by the month's end. The stadium has increased its capacity to 35,000 and added new hospitality areas. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, a tri-nation series involving New Zealand and South Africa will test the readiness of Lahore and Karachi's facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025