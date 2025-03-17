Left Menu

Boxing's Return to the Olympic Stage at LA 2028

The International Olympic Committee recommended boxing's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. World Boxing received provisional recognition, replacing the International Boxing Association. This decision is crucial for Olympic boxing's future and will be finalized at the IOC session in Greece, ensuring participation for federations part of World Boxing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board has recommended the inclusion of boxing in the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, concluding a prolonged uncertainty surrounding the sport's Olympic status. This follows the IOC's provisional recognition of World Boxing as a pivotal step towards its inclusion in the marquee event.

IOC President Thomas Bach expressed confidence in the upcoming vote at the IOC session in Greece, predicting approval for the recommendation as boxing remains a favored Olympic discipline. The Paris 2024 boxing events were managed by the IOC after the International Boxing Association lost recognition due to governance issues.

World Boxing, boasting over 80 national federation members, was established in 2023 to fill the governance gap left by the association's suspension. Only athletes from World Boxing-affiliated nations will compete in the 2028 Olympics, provided they join in time for the qualification events starting approximately two years before the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

