Angel Cabrera's Redemption: A Return to the Masters Stage

Angel Cabrera, once imprisoned in Argentina, marks his return to the Masters following a recent win at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. The 55-year-old golfer was cleared to play after completing his sentence for making threats against former partners.

In an interview at Augusta National, Cabrera opened up about his past, expressing regret over a period where he admits he made significant mistakes. Despite his troubled history, Cabrera is determined to make the most of his newfound opportunity by reconnecting with the sport and his peers.

Having last won a major championship over a decade ago, Cabrera's recent performance highlights his ongoing dedication to the game. His return to the prestigious tournament is met with mixed reactions, but Cabrera remains focused on the future, confident in his place among golf's elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)