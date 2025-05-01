Left Menu

Historic Stage Set: Women's T20 World Cup Final Returns to Lord's

The Women's T20 World Cup final in 2026 will be held at the iconic Lord's cricket ground, with the tournament featuring 12 teams playing in seven venues across England. The event is poised to be the largest women's cricket competition in England and Wales, enhancing its global appeal.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that Lord's will host the Women's T20 World Cup final in 2026, set for July 5. The tournament, expanding to 12 teams, will also take place in Manchester's Old Trafford, Leeds' Headingley, Birmingham's Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval, and Bristol County Ground.

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould remarked, "It is one of the finest venues in world cricket and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord's." This event is expected to be the largest women's cricket spectacle ever held in England and Wales, offering a platform to boost the sport's visibility.

The competition kicks off on June 12, spanning 24 days with 33 matches. International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Jay Shah stated, "We are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action." Currently, eight nations have secured spots, with four more to join through upcoming qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

