Gallant Sports Partners with Nike Grind™: Pioneering Sustainable Sports Infrastructure in India

Nike Grind™, a global sustainability initiative, has partnered with Gallant Sports to introduce India's first sustainable turf infill made with Nike Grind™ rubber. This partnership marks a significant step in India's sports and sustainability efforts.

Through this initiative, footwear manufacturing scrap is repurposed into high-performance sports surfaces. Gallant Sports now brings this global innovation to Indian soil, promising durable and high-impact materials for sports fields across the country.

The newly launched GallantBounce™ ensures advanced shock absorption and longevity under extreme weather conditions, supporting CSR and green building mandates while promoting eco-leadership. This initiative is a tangible step towards a circular economy, paving a new path for sustainable sports facilities in India.

