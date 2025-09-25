Gallant Sports Partners with Nike Grind™: Pioneering Sustainable Sports Infrastructure in India
Nike Grind™ has initiated a groundbreaking partnership with Gallant Sports, establishing India's first sustainable sports turf made with 20% Nike Grind™ rubber. This initiative converts manufacturing scrap into high-performance surfaces, heralding a new era of sustainable sports infrastructure across India's fields and playgrounds.
Nike Grind™, a global sustainability initiative, has partnered with Gallant Sports to introduce India's first sustainable turf infill made with Nike Grind™ rubber. This partnership marks a significant step in India's sports and sustainability efforts.
Through this initiative, footwear manufacturing scrap is repurposed into high-performance sports surfaces. Gallant Sports now brings this global innovation to Indian soil, promising durable and high-impact materials for sports fields across the country.
The newly launched GallantBounce™ ensures advanced shock absorption and longevity under extreme weather conditions, supporting CSR and green building mandates while promoting eco-leadership. This initiative is a tangible step towards a circular economy, paving a new path for sustainable sports facilities in India.
