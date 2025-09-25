Left Menu

Gallant Sports Partners with Nike Grind™: Pioneering Sustainable Sports Infrastructure in India

Nike Grind™ has initiated a groundbreaking partnership with Gallant Sports, establishing India's first sustainable sports turf made with 20% Nike Grind™ rubber. This initiative converts manufacturing scrap into high-performance surfaces, heralding a new era of sustainable sports infrastructure across India's fields and playgrounds.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Through this initiative, footwear manufacturing scrap is repurposed into high-performance sports surfaces. Gallant Sports now brings this global innovation to Indian soil, promising durable and high-impact materials for sports fields across the country.

The newly launched GallantBounce™ ensures advanced shock absorption and longevity under extreme weather conditions, supporting CSR and green building mandates while promoting eco-leadership. This initiative is a tangible step towards a circular economy, paving a new path for sustainable sports facilities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

