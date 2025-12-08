Left Menu

Hardik Pandya's Return Sets the Stage: India's Cricket Line-up Gains Tactical Edge

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, anticipates Hardik Pandya's return to strengthen the team's balance and depth as they engage South Africa in an upcoming T20I series. Pandya's comeback, following an injury, adds flexibility, enhancing India's bowling options, and fuels preparation for future T20 World Cups.

Updated: 08-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:26 IST
Hardik Pandya
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic boost for Team India, captain Suryakumar Yadav has expressed high expectations for Hardik Pandya's return in the T20I series against South Africa. The ace seam-bowling all-rounder, who recently recovered from a quadriceps injury, is expected to bring depth and balance crucial for India's tactical execution.

Pandya's comeback is particularly timely as it offers the Indian team enhanced flexibility ahead of the T20 World Cup. His proficiency with new-ball spells bolsters the team's bowling strategy, allowing India to accommodate more spinners in their lineup. Suryakumar emphasized Pandya's experience as a key advantage for the team.

As the series kicks off in preparation for the home T20 World Cup in February, the Indian squad looks ready. Both Pandya and Shubman Gill, returning from a neck spasm, are poised for action. According to Suryakumar, the preparation laid since their 2024 World Cup victory is pivotal to their current form and consistent selection remains their mantra.

