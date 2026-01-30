"Did not inform us before sending...": MYAS source on rape-accused coach being part of Indian team for International Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers
A major controversy has arisen over the presence of Tarsem, accused of rape, as a coach for the Indian team taking part in the International Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers being held in Jordan from January 29-31.
India
- India
By Vipul Kashyap Amid reports of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) sending a rape-accused coach, Col Tarsem Singh Warraich, to Jordan for the International Tent Pegging World Cup qualifiers, a source from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said that they were not informed before he was sent with the team.
A major controversy has arisen over the presence of Tarsem, accused of rape, as a coach for the Indian team taking part in the International Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers being held in Jordan from January 29-31. A source from the ministry told ANI amid this controversy, "We sent a notice to EFI on many issues, including this one. They did not inform us before sending him with the team."
The teams competing in the qualifiers for a World Cup spot are Germany, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Norway and Saudi Arabia. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
