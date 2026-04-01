Turkey Triumphs: A Return to the World Stage

Turkey has made a triumphant return to the World Cup after a 24-year gap, defeating Kosovo 1-0 in a tense playoff final. The decisive goal came from forward Kerem Akturkoglu, who found the back of the net in the 53rd minute, bringing joy to Turkish fans.

Under the guidance of coach Vincenzo Montella, the Turkish squad displayed a blend of youthful potential and seasoned experience, rising to the occasion after past qualifying misses. The pressure was palpable as the team sought to deliver on the world stage once more.

Kosovo, on the other hand, faced a disappointing outcome despite their impressive journey. Ranked 79th, Kosovo's hopes for a historic World Cup debut were dashed in front of a fervent home crowd in Pristina, marking the end of their remarkable run.