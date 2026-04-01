Left Menu

Turkey Triumphs: A Return to the World Stage

Turkey has ended a 24-year absence from the World Cup by defeating Kosovo 1-0 in the playoff final. Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the decisive goal. The Turkish team, under coach Vincenzo Montella, showcased a mix of new talent and veteran players, overcoming Kosovo's spirited challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:22 IST
Turkey Triumphs: A Return to the World Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Turkey has made a triumphant return to the World Cup after a 24-year gap, defeating Kosovo 1-0 in a tense playoff final. The decisive goal came from forward Kerem Akturkoglu, who found the back of the net in the 53rd minute, bringing joy to Turkish fans.

Under the guidance of coach Vincenzo Montella, the Turkish squad displayed a blend of youthful potential and seasoned experience, rising to the occasion after past qualifying misses. The pressure was palpable as the team sought to deliver on the world stage once more.

Kosovo, on the other hand, faced a disappointing outcome despite their impressive journey. Ranked 79th, Kosovo's hopes for a historic World Cup debut were dashed in front of a fervent home crowd in Pristina, marking the end of their remarkable run.

TRENDING

1
Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran

Trump Announces Swift End to U.S. Military Campaign in Iran

 Global
2
Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

Gyokeres' Last-Minute Heroics Propel Sweden to World Cup

 Global
3
Turkey's Triumphant Return to World Cup Glory

Turkey's Triumphant Return to World Cup Glory

 Global
4
Trump's Executive Order: A Push to Tighten Mail-In Voting Rules

Trump's Executive Order: A Push to Tighten Mail-In Voting Rules

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026