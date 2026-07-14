Virat Kohli's Remarkable Return: Aiming for Century Milestone in 2027 World Cup

After a challenging 2022, Virat Kohli reclaims his legacy with an outstanding performance in limited-overs cricket. Scoring over 6,000 runs since 2022, Kohli eyes the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 'hundred hundreds' milestone. His return to form delights fans and defies critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 12:35 IST
Virat Kohli's Remarkable Return: Aiming for Century Milestone in 2027 World Cup
Virat Kohli. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Four years ago, cricket sensation Virat Kohli faced a career low as his formidable 'King' reputation seemed to dim during a tour in England, marked by a series of disappointing performances. The 2022 series was a critical juncture for Kohli, as he battled to rediscover his potent batting prowess amid the challenges brought by the global pandemic.

Reflecting on his struggles after the 2022 England disappointment, Kohli returned with renewed vigor, proving his critics wrong by reclaiming his dominant form and accumulating numerous accolades in white-ball cricket. The 37-year-old batsman now aims for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup title with aspirations of reaching the coveted 'hundred hundreds' milestone held only by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Despite an underwhelming stint in Test cricket, Kohli's exceptional performance in limited-overs formats has been exemplary. Scoring over 6,045 runs, including 13 centuries since the Asia Cup 2022, Kohli stands as one of the premier batters globally, gearing up for yet another stellar run in international cricket.

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