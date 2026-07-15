Soren Waerenskjold's Remarkable Stage 11 Victory at Tour de France

In a stunning reversal of fortune, Norway's Soren Waerenskjold clinched a victory in Stage 11 of the Tour de France on Wednesday, demonstrating remarkable resilience after finishing last in the previous stage.

The rider from Uno-X Mobility executed a strategic long sprint to narrowly defeat Dutchman Olav Kooij and Belgian Milan Fretin.

The stage, known for its record-breaking speed, saw no major shifts in the general classification, while the peloton strategically managed breakaway attempts throughout.