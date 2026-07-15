Soren Waerenskjold's Remarkable Stage 11 Victory at Tour de France

Soren Waerenskjold of Norway secured an astonishing victory in Stage 11 of the Tour de France, showcasing his sprinting prowess just a day after finishing last. The high-speed stage saw decisive efforts from breakaway groups as well as several crashes, culminating in Waerenskjold's significant win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:59 IST
Soren Waerenskjold's Remarkable Stage 11 Victory at Tour de France
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  • Country:
  • Norway

In a stunning reversal of fortune, Norway's Soren Waerenskjold clinched a victory in Stage 11 of the Tour de France on Wednesday, demonstrating remarkable resilience after finishing last in the previous stage.

The rider from Uno-X Mobility executed a strategic long sprint to narrowly defeat Dutchman Olav Kooij and Belgian Milan Fretin.

The stage, known for its record-breaking speed, saw no major shifts in the general classification, while the peloton strategically managed breakaway attempts throughout.

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