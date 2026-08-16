Pallister and Douglass Shine Bright in Record-Breaking Swim Meet

Lani Pallister of Australia has made headlines by breaking Katie Ledecky's longstanding dominance in the 800-metre freestyle at the Pan Pacific Championships. Pallister completed her race in an impressive 8:06.10, surpassing Ledecky, who finished at 8:07.26. This victory also followed Pallister's success in the 400m and 200m freestyle events, where she continued to outperform celebrated athletes.

Kate Douglass further elevated the competition by surpassing the world record for the women's 50m freestyle not once, but twice during the same day. Her remarkable timing of 23.19 seconds in the finals adds to a string of recent record-breaking performances with training partner Gretchen Walsh close behind.

China's Yu Yiting also delivered a standout performance in the women's 200m individual medley, narrowly beating world record holder Summer McIntosh. Yu's victory by just 0.02 seconds over McIntosh was unexpected and added an exciting twist to the championships, further marking this event as a major milestone in swimming.