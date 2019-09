South Africa Reeza Hendricks c Kohli b Hardik Pandya 28

Quinton de Kock not out 79 Temba Bavuma not out 27

Extras (lb-2, w-4) 6 Total (1 wkts, 16.5 Overs) 140

Fall of Wickets: 1-76 Bowing: Washington Sundar 4-0-27-0, Deepak Chahar 3-0-15-0, Navdeep Saini 2-0-25-0, Krunal Pandya 3.5-0-40-0, Hardik Pandya 2-0-23-1, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-8-0.

