Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL notebook: Browns' Kitchens not giving up play-calling

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens admitted botching a play call or two in a close loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. After reviewing the film, Kitchens spotted some adjustments and improvements to implement, but he didn't come away with the sense he needs to give up the play-calling role for the team. WTA roundup: Major winners fall in Wuhan

Former Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki were upset Monday in the first round of the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan (China) Open. Taiwan's Su-wei Hsieh, who is ranked 32nd in the world, got past 13th-seeded Dane Wozniacki 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-2. Puerto Rico's Monica Puig, rated 71st, knocked off 11th-seeded German Kerber 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1. Patriots QB Brady hints WR Brown needed more support

Tom Brady declined to share specific personal feelings about the New England Patriots releasing wide receiver Antonio Brown, but hinted the team could have done more to support his teammate of a mere 11 days. "Everyone needs something a little bit different. Everybody's upbringing was a little bit different. Everybody's emotional states are different," Brady said Monday in a radio interview on WEEI in Boston. "How do you contribute -- whether someone is hurting physically, mentally, emotionally -- how do you provide to them what they may need in order to support them to help us all grow and evolve. Not only as individuals. Not only as members of the team. Not only as members of the family. Not only as members of a community. Rapinoe named FIFA player of year

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe was named FIFA Women's World Player of the Year on Monday during an awards ceremony in Milan, Italy. Rapinoe, who lead the USWNT to victory in this year's World Cup, beat out teammate Alex Morgan and England fullback Lucy Bronze in the final vote, which was voted on by fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains. Russia to miss world championships after IAAF ban extended

Russia will miss the world athletics championships for the second time in a row after the sport's governing body the IAAF extended the ban against country's federation on Monday. The IAAF confirmed the decision four days before the start of the competition in Qatar after hearing a report from its Task Force (TF) overseeing Russia’s reinstatement efforts. MLB roundup: Goldschmidt homers in return to Arizona

Paul Goldschmidt had two hits, including his 32nd homer, in his return to Arizona, and Yadier Molina homered and drove in four runs in the St. Louis Cardinals' 9-7 victory over the Diamondbacks on Monday in Phoenix. Tommy Edman had two hits, including a home run, and Harrison Bader also homered for the Cardinals, who moved 3 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central with five games remaining. The loss eliminated Arizona from wild-card contention. Browns' Kitchens won't give up play-calling

Evan Weaver is making a strong case that he is best defensive player in the nation. The senior linebacker is also fueling California's fast start, and the No. 15 Golden Bears look to remain unbeaten when they host Arizona State in Pac-12 play on Friday night at Berkeley, Calif. Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time

Argentine Lionel Messi beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo to win the best FIFA player of the year award for a record sixth time on Monday. Messi, who won the Spanish La Liga title with Barcelona last season as well as the European golden boot having scored 54 goals in 58 games in all competitions, last won the award in 2015. ATP roundup: Garin opens with upset at Chengdu Open

Chile's Cristian Garin upset seventh-seeded Kyle Edmund of Great Britain 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Chengdu (China) Open on Monday. Garin, ranked 33rd in the world, broke Edmund's serve twice in each set to cruise to victory in 1 hour, 13 minutes.

