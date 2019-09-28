Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Injured F2 racer Correa to undergo major surgery

Formula Two driver Juan Manuel Correa will undergo over 10 hours of surgery on his right leg on Sunday in order to avoid amputation, four weeks after being injured in a crash that killed French racer Anthoine Hubert. The Ecuadorean-American, who was taken out of a medically-induced coma last week, was now "fully conscious", a statement issued by his family said, with his lungs having recovered enough for doctors to attempt the surgery. NFL notebook: Lions QB Stafford questionable for Chiefs showdown

Detroit Lions on Friday listed quarterback Matthew Stafford as questionable for their home game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs -- a matchup of unbeaten teams -- because of a hip injury. Stafford, 31, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as limited on Friday's injury report. Panthers QB Newton confirms he hid injury from team

In his first public comments since being sidelined, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton confirmed he has a Lisfranc injury that he says he kept secret from his own team. In a YouTube video blog published Friday, the Panthers' longtime starting quarterback revealed he has a mild Lisfranc sprain on his left foot, an injury he says he suffered in the team's third preseason game against the New England Patriots last month. Chepngetich beats Doha heat to win midnight marathon

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich overcame extreme heat and humidity to win the world championship midnight marathon on Friday, in a gruelling test of survival that saw nearly a third of the 70 starters fail to reach the finish line. Chepngetich, who has clocked the third fastest marathon of all-time, did not come close to matching that in the punishing conditions. Her winning time of two hours, 32 minutes, 43 seconds was the slowest ever to win the world championships. DeChambeau wedges way to the top at Safeway Open after second round

Bryson DeChambeau charged atop the leaderboard at the Safeway Open on Friday after an inspired second round put him at 12-under-par at the halfway point. The world number 11 DeChambeau fired an eight-under-par 64 on Friday, and is bogey-free through 36 holes thanks to a strong wedge game. NASCAR notebook: Despite qualifying, Truex ready for roval

CONCORD, N.C. -- Momentum can be a fleeting thing. Just ask Martin Truex Jr., who will start Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) seeking an unprecedented first-round sweep of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Kings' Walton focused on team, not allegations in suit

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton said he is focusing on his new team and isn't distracted by the civil suit he is facing. Walton spoke publicly on Friday for the first time since former Los Angeles-area sportscaster Kelli Tennant came forward with sexual assault allegations against him in April. MLB roundup: Rays, A's seal AL wild cards

Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer, Austin Meadows added a solo shot, and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 Friday night to clinch an American League wild-card spot. The Cleveland Indians lost 8-2 Friday night to the Washington Nationals, allowing the Rays to book a place in the postseason for the first time since 2013. The Oakland A's also sealed an AL wild card thanks to Cleveland's loss. Romo struggles early in second round, misses cut

Tony Romo saw his bid to make a PGA cut, this time at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif., fall apart on the front nine at Silverado Resort's North Course on Friday. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who is now a CBS NFL broadcaster and amateur golfer playing the tournament on a sponsor's exemption, made bogeys on six of his first nine holes, although he recorded back-to-back birdies in that stretch as well. Harden, Westbrook pledge pact of sacrifice in 2019-20

James Harden and Russell Westbrook have both won Most Valuable Player awards while carrying their own respective franchises. Now both are convinced that they can share the spotlight -- and the basketball -- enough to win an elusive NBA championship.

